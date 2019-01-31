Memo To President Buhari On The Unending ASUU Strike -By Gaddafi Ibrahim Tanko

My dear president, As you are aware, we are approaching the third month since the Academic staff Union of universities (Asuu) embarked on a Nationwide strike Across public tertiary universities In Nigeria to protest the obvious decay in our Nations tertiary education system.

Mr president sir, if my memory serves me right revamping the nations educational system was one of the cardinal promises of your campaign , because no serious country in this age and time attains greatness without a functional and result oriented knowledge industry.

I am aware the federal government, led by Labour and productivity minister, Chris Ngige, as well as his education counterpart Adamu Adamu, have engaged in series of negotiation meetings with the leadership of ASUU led by prof Biodun Ogunyemi but such dialogues have ended with little impacts.

Students protest over AUDU Strike in Akure





It is public knowledge, that the federal government have released 15 billion naira for payment of shortfalls of the earned economic allowances to universities. A payment ASUU says it needs verifiable evidence before it can take further actions.

I am also aware that the federal government through the national pension commission have granted one of the key demands of the union by granting the license for the operationalization of The Nigerian universities pension management company (NUPEMCO).

Mr president, during 2013 nationwide ASUU strike the chairman of the federal government negotiation team was the then governor of Benue state His Excellency Gabriel Suswam, and when he failed in the discharge of that National responsibility he was relieved of that office and the then vice president Arc. Namadi Sambo was directed to take charge.

Mr president , in the interest of Nigerian students attending public tertiary institutions i call on your Good office to do the needful by directing for the immediate resolution of the ongoing academic industrial action.

Please accept most graciously the assurances of my highest regards .

Ibrahim Gaddafi Tanko, faculty of law, Taraba State University, Jalingo.