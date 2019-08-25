Memo To The Hon. Minister Of Power, Eng. Sale Mamman -By Gaddafi Ibrahim Tanko

Hon. Minister sir, I want to use these opportunity to congratulate you once again on your appointment as the minister of power of the federal Republic of Nigeria, your appointment to these exalted office comes at a time the nation is grappling with plethora of problems in the electricity sector which requires your urgent attention.

Nigeria is endowed with large gas, oil and hydro as well as solar resources, and it already has the potential to generate 12,522 megawatts (MW) of electric power from existing plants, but most days it is only able to generate around 4,000 MW, which is grossly insufficient for a large country like Nigeria.

Hon minister sir, your state taraba alone has the largest power project in the west African sub region am talking about the mambilla hydro project, and the kashimbila hydro project which I am told has attained 95 percent completion.

Tarabians and Nigerians by extension trust your ability and capability to see towards the successful completion of these projects and other associated projects across the country and not only that but also revitalize the ailing electricity sector.

Because power supply is an unavoidable pre requisite to any nations development particularly developing nations like Nigeria.

Taraba APC politics and it associated challenges.

Hon minister, it is not by accident that you where appointed minister of the federal republic of Nigeria by Mr president, because he had clearly said in his public statements that he would appoint those he personally know, sir, you where the pioneer chairman of the Congress for progress change in taraba state one of the legacy parties that merged to form the All progressives Congress(APC) .

It is because of that trust he has in you that necessitated your appointment to not only change the fortunes of the power sector for good but that of members of the all progressives Congress in your state by way of ensuring they are carried along in government by way of appointments into boards and agencies and all other aspect of governance in these country.

You must as a matter of urgency initiate the process of recalling members of boards of agencies and parastatals who have decamped to other political parties particularly the UDP and the PDP in Taraba state, but have refused to relinquish there board positions, and forward the name of deserving and committed party members who have stayed put with the party since 1999 through thick and thin for replacement.

Hon. Minister, it would be an understatement to say that members of the APC in Taraba state are operating like orphans and are repeatedly forced to ask whether they are still members of the APC in this country, and you must also be careful of later day APC apologist who joined the party yesterday night but are desperate to reap the fruits of the party which they never sowed.

I must commend you sir, for promptly resuming office sequel to your inauguration and receiving briefings from relevant sectors and stakeholders all In a bid to move the sector forward and also appointing capable and trustworthy hands as your aides who are mostly members of the APC in taraba.

Wishing you a successful and eventful and as well rancour free tenure in office.

