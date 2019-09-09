Mines and steel development ministry in next level agenda -By Abolaji Adeniran

The path towards greatness for a society lies in the ability of the nation’s manager to optimize both the human and natural resources available for the country. It is in line with this that president Muhammadu Buhari appointed 43 “distinguished” men and women who he considered capable of returning the nation back to it glorious days. Architect Olamilekan Adegbite and Dr. Ukachukwu Oga are the two men charged with the affairs of Mines and Steel Development ministry as Minister and Minister for state respectively. Unenviable responsibility given to two distinguishes individuals whose successes in both the public and private sector is a common knowledge to all and sundry.

Architect Olamilekan’s reign as Works commissioner in Ogun state for instance, was quite notable as he turned Ogun state into a construction site in which roads and overhead bridges were constructed in every nook and crannies of the state. Through these massive and unprecedented projects, Ogun state that had been previously known as a civil servant state became an industrial hub of sort as the state monthly IGR jerked up from a paltry N750 million to an unprecedented rise of over N6 billion. Architect Olamilekan was a hardworking, responsible and responsive commissioner. He was never tired of spreading the gospel of Works ministry at any given opportunity. On the other, Dr Oga’s reputation goes before him as his contribution in banking, oil and gas sectors continue to serve as a reference point amongst the industry players. Dr Oga’s unsuccessful aspiration of becoming Abia state governor should be seen as a blessing in disguise as the mines and steel development ministry will avail him the opportunity to lunch himself into prominence and show that the success recorded in the private sector is not a fluke.

All the previous achievements of Olamilekan and Oga will count for nothing if the mines and steel development ministry do not experience any form of transformation at the end of this administration. The next level agenda is anchored on consolidating on the gains recorded during the first term of this administration as well as lifting millions of the citizens out from the shackles of poverty. The mines and steel development will have a significant role to play in this herculean task. Thus, it becomes pertinent for Architect Adegbite and Dr Oga to deploy their arsenal to re-energise the foible Mines and steel ministry for the greater good of all. It is now the duty of Architect Adegbite and Dr Ogah to ensure that the ministry works especially at a time in which economy diversification is more apt than ever before. Other than petroleum and agricultural sector, the mines and steel has the potential of earning Nigeria a fortune and providing employment opportunity for the citizenry. Thus, the era of higgledy – piggeddy which makes the ministry to leads comfortably as one of the inept ministry in Nigeria must come to an end.

Every states of the federation have at least a mineral resource that if well harness can help state solves the conundrum of unemployment as well as the irregular IGR receipt. It is surprising to see road contractors getting billions of naira for construction of roads in the country only for these contractors to get some of the raw materials needed for free .

The problematic Ajaokuta Steel Company will serve as a litmus test on how well Olamilekan and Oga mean business. This is because the Ajaokuta steel company over a decade has become near moribund due to lack of seriousness on the part of government . Industrialization without an efficient steel company is a hoax. Thus, one is forced to question the so called industrialization drive in the absence of a vibrant steel company. In the country’s characteristically manner, Nigeria import what it has in abundance and export what it does not have. The Ajaokuta Steel Company was incorporated in 1979 to ensure Nigeria self-sufficient in steel as well as to serve as a catalyst towards the country‘s industrialization drive. The corporation is expected to produce 1.3 million tonnes of steel per annum with an expected expansion to 2.6 million per annum as well as generating 10,000 direct jobs and over 500,000 indirect employment opportunities. But just like Abiku (spirit child) all attempt to resuscitate Ajaokuta Steel Company has ended in futility as the country continue to import to meet its domestic steel needs at the detriment of the country’s fragile foreign exchange.

The first task before Architect Adegbite and Dr. Ogah is whether to privatise the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company or join the bandwagons of people who continue to advocates for more investment from government without any significant change. The industry players have argued that the corporation needs over $400 million for the company to attain full optimization, but it is an open secret that government is encumbered and cannot afford such investment after years of unproductive returns from the corporation. While the privatization of the problematic Electricity distribution in Nigeria shows that not every privatization can yield profit. However, the government must not be deterred but rather ensure stringent measure are put in place for any would-be investors to deliver on their contractual agreement. The government must ensure that trusted investors that it can thrust upon, the policy and programmes of the government are allowed to take care of the corporation. A stitch in time saves nine.

Abolaji Adeniran is a Media Enthusiast, writes from Kaduna State

