Ministerial screening in Nigeria: A tragic Joke -By Kareem Itunu Azeez

Transition and appointment to public offices in Nigeria A sad joke

Those of us, who saw the transition from Theresa May to the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on 24th of July 2019, would have seen things quite different from what we are used to, things that keep our tutorials of why they call Africa dark continent arguably true.

21st century hit Nigeria at a time when the oldies have refuse to relinquish power, and the young minds however also have lost hope in a better country except for some few minds. While the Nigeria president, Muhammad Buhari, was been inaugurated, he went home and celebrate with his family, a country under fire, a man who at his age, is regarded as an elder, who should know better but because of the spirit under their skin, they forget the masses as their fake promises depict in stark comparison to the new Prime Minister, of our colonial Master, the transition which took about 9hours actually made me ashamed of been a Nigerian, and importantly at about 11:25pm, most of Boris Johnsons’ cabinet already know what to do, and infact they were already giving account of what they will do and how they will do it, all in just a day of been saddled with the weight of the country.

The ministerial list which is made up of mostly former Governors, Ministers and Senators, is coming five months after the February Presidential election and about two months after the May 29 inauguration of President Buhari for second term, does this simply means of all the technocrats in Nigeria, all this administration could give to us yet agaiin are past public office holders, Senators, Governors, even Ministers with so much questions to give answers to in their previous appointments, this again however means they are old wine but in new bottle. Nothing new should be expected by Nigerians, at least for the next four years.

Let us examine some of this nominees, anyway, they are already appointed by my own thinking, because those who could be a form of hindrance are the same puppet to the current President, men of the same party, and ultimately the same “will” and direction, one of this names include. Former Education Minister, Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State), without so much to say, we know well how ironically he has done well, a minister with no tangible achievement to boast of, leaving the country Educational system in a level of total backward level, yet his children am not so sure have seen or entered the four walls of Nigerian school after their Primary or Secondary Education. Another but not limited to, is former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika (Katsina State), You wonder if this kind of people exist in the President Muhammadu Buharis’ cabinet, I am almost certain people like this do not even know what aviation is all about, little wonder we recorded high harzard within our air space. what a country with endless jokes amidst sorrows. The list goes on, even Lagos State former Governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola, we however know how below the per they have all performed. all this names only continuously buttress my point of men who knows what they want and how to get it. or the logic of compensation applied in choosing this people.

While here in Nigeria, populated with excess brilliant minds, with portfolios that will speak of what they could do if given the opportunity, or rather if truly we practice a true democracy, it was even quite interesting it didn’t took the president, more than half of the year to inaugurate his ministerial nominees, however the tragic scene plying out is that, the list submitted to the Senate where without portfolios, why? perhaps they were scared of their portfolios. one sad joke as usual.

One nominee was asked, what he hope to do when he becomes the Minister, and unfortunately he replied, “I will know that when I get there” isn’t this embarrassing, and I ask how did such a person gets to one of the highest pillar of the Nigeria political post, this only made me believe one more time, it’s just a consolation appointments, and another mediocrity appointments continues for another four years, of expecting nothing but lies, deceit and corruption under an administration that continuously lie of fighting corruption, in a fantastic way, I hope Mr Cameron would testify to such.

Glued to the television screen, you hear the corrupt past ministers, the neophyte in the new era, and even the ones whom we know have failed woefully, gallantly, with no remorse, saying, “Congratulations for coming back, it shows you have done well”, another

while taking a bow he was of the Kano ministerial nominations, The Retired General, who kept on giving handshake with a smile to everyone, like a gallant soldier who just won a war, he has immediately forgotten what his post is about, If he actually understand what job lies ahead concerning the state of the nation, security wise, am not so sure his wide jubilation would be celebrated that large, how unfortunate. The question is what have they done well and in which area particularly?

They make mockery of Nigerians, while the screening of Timi Prey Silva was on, as the minority leader Abaripe, referred to him as a loanee of the PDP, how unfortunate, did you compare this with what we have in the system of those whom we tend to follow, the minority leader continuously speak recklessly about the PDP, referring to him through his judgement, that he has the blood and their DNA in him, they took party Politicking into the selection of the best hands to carry the affairs of the country for the next four years, (Mind you I have not say Silva is a better man) there seems to be no difference between them all, it has always been that way among their caucus. lastly he was congratulated by Lawan himself (Senate president), without any thorough questioning, the eyes always have it. and this is bad for our democracy if progress is to be made.

logically, democracy is all paramount, all embracing, but Nigeria should not be a proper case study. The welfare of the country has not improved for the past four years, but fabricated theories and stories would crop to downput my observation, the era previously was that of change, now it’s next level, into arguably a terror covered period, insecurities, loss of jobs, closure if self empowered individuals whose business were thriving before the inception of this administration, and now men who knows nothing about democracy, but for self calumny are yet again hired to continuing the job of rendering Nigerians into more destitute affair.

How do you expect progress when even the president could not even honor his promises to the women community, of including them in his administration, for out of 43 nominees how may women do we have their, compared to other neighbouring countries, Rwanda a good example, where women are strongly included we can measure the level of their progress. more disheartening even the negligence of the tentacles of power, I believe nominees are usually made by state government, I stand to be corrected, but how may of this nominees are however from the state? We claim to practice the American-style Presidential System, and yet we tend to pick and choose from among the time-tested traditions associated with it. In America, the ministerial nominees are announced together with their portfolios.

Too many questions, that needs answer but the truth is there would be no answer, so far this crop of people continuously mane the domicile of Nigeria system of governance. there seems no light at sight any moment from now, no matter how hard we try to be deceived.