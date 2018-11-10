Misinformation And The Lying Habit Of Lai Mohammed -By Elijah Akoji

He is now known as Lie Mohammed. Lai Mohammed’s name has become a popular synonym for LIES and it’s gorgeously apt. It is said that once one becomes a minister, his or her title changes and thereafter he or she is been called an ‘Honorable’.

Placing it to reality, it is quite unfortunate that this can no longer be said of a man who has continuously approached the media with different kinds of lies with its shapes, this singular and persisting act as left so many Nigerians in lost hope and doubt causing different media reactions, indeed Nigerians are peaceful people and this nature of ours has been severally and severely abused by people whose responsibility it is to advocate for truth.

It will be wise if I expose some of the lies that have been told over the years and till now by the Honorable minister for Misinformation. Mr lie Mohammad.

1. APC mega rally for Ekiti governorship election, June 19, 2014

While commenting on the absence of Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano state at the rally, Lai stated that “the plane that was flying Gov. Kwankwaso to Akure was denied permission to land”.

This is was a lie.

“The governor was in Kano according to Baba Dantiye, the Director of Press Affairs to the then Governor Kwankwaso, who told premium times, that he did not have plans of going to Akure”.

2. As APC Spokesman, Thursday, May 7, 2015

Lai in a statement said that the outgoing administration of President Goodluck Jonathan has “bluntly refused to cooperate” with APC Transition Team to ensure a successful transition of power.

This was a lie.

The head of APC Transition Committee, Ahmed Joda faulted report of any such disagreement, noting that his “committee never said to anybody that there is no cooperation”.

3. Thursday, January 26, 2017

Lai told a delegation of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative “that the president is hale and hearty in London where he is observing his 10-day vacation.”

This was a lie.

Mr. President, upon his return on March 3 averred that he “couldn’t recall being so sick since” he “was a young man”, adding that he had received “the best of treatment” that involved “blood transfusions, going to the laboratories, and so on and so forth”.

4. Town Hall meeting, Ilorin, February 6, 2017

Lai told a town hall meeting in Ilorin that “the killing of Christians by Muslims” in Nigeria is a fallacy.

Lai’s claim is what is actually fallacious.

For example, on June 2, 2016, 74-year-old Christian woman, Bridget Agbahime was murdered by marauding Muslim youth for so-called blasphemy at Kofar Wambai Market Kano, and on 9th July 2016, an Imam in Kubwa in the federal capital territory ordered the killing of Eunice Elisha Olawale, a Christian evangelist.

So, Christians are indeed getting killed by Muslims in Nigeria.

5. Interview with The Nation, April 15, 2017

Lai said that “it is quite unfortunate that when people talk about the Boko Haram insurgency, the focus is always on the missing Chibok girls, and every effort of government in combating this deadly insurgency is often measured against the return or otherwise of the Chibok girls”.

Lai is being clever by half here.

President Muhammadu Buhari had himself repeatedly asked for his administration’s effort in “combating the deadly insurgency” to be “measured against the return or otherwise of the Chibok girls”.

6. El-Zakzaky is “actually not in prison” – June 16, 2017

Mr. Lai Mohammed also said something untrue about the incarceration of Shi’a Muslim cleric, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. He told Channels TV on June 16, 2017, that the cleric is actually living with his family in a house provided by the Federal Government for his own benefit. He said that The court ruled that he will be released after his house has been rebuilt.

These have become a habit and a treat that follows his name, recently he spoke to media men that the federal government spends N3.5 million monthly to feed a man under the federal government custody, it would mean the government claims it spends about N115,000 daily to feed the forced prisoner. this has led the media flooded with different reactions by meaning Nigerians whose brain and intelligence is been played with.

How long should Nigerians be deceived and misinformed by people whose responsibility it is to accurately inform then in accountability, it has become a nature of the lying minister to also the month the podium with fallacious claims and lack of proper information speaking into the microphone with a courage full of lies and deceit.

No country is ever built on lies, as such lies can only misinform people whose right it is to know the truth. Subsequently i feel the ministers should be well informed about things before granting any media conference or speaking to the media, Nigerians are tired of the so many lies.

