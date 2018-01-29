Miyetti Allah and Buhar’s war against hate speech -By Adegoke Adeola

I received a message asking why I have been silent as of recent or is it that our frequently ranting parrot was kept at bay because of the promises made by the Nigerian government over hate speeches. The first point I will make is about me being an overly inexhaustible parrot, I don’t keep quiet when I hear and I don’t mix alcohol with words (if you know you know). The second point is that you have not been following my rants on Facebook and other social media platforms which gave the reason why you didn’t see that I have been absent here for a long time even from my first blood ‘poetry'(personal reason). The third point is thanks for hitting my box, It resurrected the dead parrot (I didn’t mean this the way you think right now).

Let’s go straight to Mr. Buhari’s fight against hate speech and how we blatantly fire ammunition each day towards the path of Niger delta militants et al leaving the new Osamas of Benue to shoot fellow Nigerians and walk around freely, yes, because they are our families (I meant theirs).

Recently, there were cries for help in Benue as kinsmen, family members, all in all young and old were killed by one blood thirsty Miyetti Allah. To us, he declared boldly that there is no Nigeria not to talk of one Nigeria, He declared boldly to us that human if not from the Fulani race residing in Nigeria does not worth living but to the Nigerian government, the incessant killings was as a result of Benue community over zealousness, To the Nigerian government, the bloods of the fallen innocents is just a sacrament worth visiting condolences.

If laws made is these callous, How on earth are some of these people still in government or if laws made is this ineffective, how on earth were the likes of Dasuki prosecuted.

After much shouts from the many bereaved Nigerians, Nigerian government finally came out in form of a minister whom for once has never witnessed any brutality against his kinsmen. Dan Ali, the able minister of defense came out to lay down inappropriately the reasons why the bloody killings happened. In my own opinion, I had the thought that this man just came out to felicitate with people about the killings because in most of his words, the man was only highlighting the might be reasons for the killings and did not necessarily in any way sympathize. He had it going that the killings happened as a result of blockade of grazing routes. In the 21st century, how could a minister utter that kind of statement or where if not Nigeria.

After much talks and less solutions, Mr. President also came out of shadow only to point out the curbing of hate speeches on social media platforms, The thing is what have they done about the daily killings in Benue, what have they done about the continuous rise of unemployment or is it that they don’t know about the unstoppable revelations of the Boko men.

Miyetti Allah in the voice of Rabtob is a blood thirsty god and he has declared war against one Nigeria. If the federal government fails to apprehend this unbending soul then this country is in shackles of hypocrisy. Who cares about the North when there is a Nigeria, Miyetti should be brought to book and any other culpable hand from any part of Nigeria be it the west where I’m currently writing from. Please, advise Dan Ali, there is a way reasonable people speaks, if this article concerns you, Share!

Adegoke Adeola

