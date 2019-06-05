Miyetti Allah And The Sokoto Caliphate: Of course, We Live In A White World -By J. Ezike

It turns out, that the criminal power of the Miyetti Allah is being encouraged by the intergovernmental organizations who in the past had equated the activities of the Fulani Herdsmen as deadly, incendiary and far-flung from peaceful and by official pronouncements showed not to be impressed with the similarity between the Boko Haram terrorist group and its peripheral blood relatives plying their criminal career on the grasslands within the Middle Belt and the South.

Also, it is public knowledge that the Miyetti Allah terrorist franchise has been smuggling ammunitions into Nigeria ahead of the forceful takeover of the South. Even more disgraceful is the fact that the Aso Rock servants and the Sokoto-protected slaves that constitute the MiddleBelt and the South have been delighted to have them do it, because it fosters their egocentric ambitions and assuages their political inferiority to the North and are living in the denial of the fact that all the sermons of “peaceful coexistence” of “One Nigeria,” preached by the Caliphate North, its political slaves and the international allied forces are merely a strategic means of Islamizing the MiddleBelt and the South and to hold the tribal constituents of those regions in perpetual subjugation.

I certainly have not discovered any principled reason for the colossal disbursement of 100 billion naira offered by the federal government to the Fulani Militants and its management agency bearing the sobriquet – Miyetti Allah. And I do not intend to allow the United Nations to tell me why it is lawful for Nigeria to be led by a facially-cloned criminal, by an impostor. And I am surely not ready to make peace with the feudalistic administrators running that god-forsaken country and you can bet that I will not permit any country, any leader disenfranchise me of my rights to freedom and self-determination.

The United Nations boasts of ten principles, and yet, of course, at the same time indicts the Indigenous People of Biafra for demanding the same lawful exercise that saw a peaceful BREXIT on the 23rd of June 2016. And I have always argued that when it comes to Africa, the white society have a congenital disdain for its inhabitants who are being spat on as lesser beings. They will rather oppose with great speed, any action that will erase Africa from the sordid pictures of poverty and slavery. To be brutally honest, I have no respect for the United Nations, none whatsoever, not now that I have realized with great profundity their criminal gimmick that reduces the worth of Africans, and conditions them to accept their “place” in a republic of puppet-rulers. They complain about Africans flooding into their countries in droves and have sourced their only possibility of socio-economic survival in Europe and America. But in the end, the white society has never teetered in its age-old attempt to shatter the Hope of a prosperous, progressive and proactive Africa. By consequence, they have become well conditioned in their mental world to devalue the black man and make him feel less of a human being. I say this not out of hatred for the United Nations or the white society but with strong conviction of the mind. It is certainly sad that the awakening of one’s mind and his consciousness to his existential realities should lead to an inhumane decree against him.

Of course we live in a white world where “referendum” is designed for the white society and “war” is designed for the black society. So when the Britons campaign for BREXIT it is greeted with civil audience but when Biafrans campaign for BIAFRAEXIT it becomes a source of war and bloodshed. And the United Nations have a way of making the black man feel terrified, feel demeaned, feel worthless to demand a fair share in humanity’s justice. And thus, every protests channeled towards his freedom prepares him for a fate from which his already existing miseries are processed and fast forwarded to a mortal punishment in a Hell he has come to identify as Home. Therefore, he contends not only with the domestic tyranny, but also with the external, infinitely hypocritical foreign oppressor, whose tyranny is silent, inconspicuous and limitlessly cruel.

Before our very own eyes, 100 billion naira, though denied by Aso Rock, was funneled into the coffers of the Miyetti Allah terrorist franchise for the procurement of weapons of mass destructions from countries in OIC. But no one can gainsay that the bellows of forceful takeover by the Fulani Militants and the Miyetti Allah has filtered into our consciousness an unmistakable note of war and their wits evidencing the dictates of the Sokoto Caliphate and the agenda of the North. It is unsurprising that the Miyetti Allah terrorist group has the temerity to threaten the South East with what can easily be interpreted as war.

Few days ago, an official statement was issued by a member of that terrorist organization whose bloodthirsty language is without doubt viable enough to act as the precursor of Nigeria’s violent end. He had said:

“Southern grass is sweeter for our cows than Northern grass! Since the Igbo are claiming to be stubborn and they have refused to give us their land in peace it will be taken by force and the entire South East will be raided and taken over by herdsmen. The South East will boil any moment from now…”

Let me say that the soul that knows Hell cannot fear the heat of fire. It is very easy to talk tough especially when one is suffering from the delusions of grandeur. And I blame the Fulani’s false sense of invincibility on their ties with the memories of the 1967-1970 Biafran War that was in fact a war between Biafra and the World – when studied from a deeper perspective. These lots of Northern Nigeria seem to pride themselves as conquerors of the South and are romanticizing another Civil War with the Biafrans. In all honesty, I pity them. I really do. I also pity the governors of the South-East and the socio-cultural groups who have every intention of serving the interests of the Sokoto Caliphate.

The Miyetti Allah must know that they are like the proverbial child hypnotized by the colorful fire and took its daredevilry too far by moving its hands too near to that silent rage only to be burnt in the end.

When a mad dog confronts a silent tiger one is bound to feel sorry for it. The silence of a tiger is not cowardice; its stealth of felinity is not a hint of indecision. No. The tiger is calculating, planning, observing, strategizing and aiming for the perfect spot to launch its fang power. The South Easterners are the tigers in this context. On the other hand, The Miyetti Allah and the Sokoto Caliphate are the mad dogs who are driven by a false sense of supremacy, of invincibility. Only cowards win wars with boastful innuendoes. If the Miyetti Allah thinks they can come into the South East and beat their chests with the bravado of Kingkong and “take over our lands by force” then they are in for a very big surprise…

The United Nations should register the Sokoto Caliphate’s unmistakable note of war issued against the South East and without doubt the South West too. Any attempt to actualize these threats will be resisted with equal measure. And when this present Biafran generation are forced into armed struggle, to declare the Sovereign State of Biafra outside the context of referendum, the World, the United Nations and all of humanity should not blame us.

The United Nations have a choice; either to let the Biafrans exercise their rights to self-determination as their colonizers did on the 23rd of June 2016, or react in their familiar conspiratorial silence to aid another Civil War in Nigeria. The United Nations can decide to step in and intervene in this volatile union currently headed by a facially cloned agent, an impostor, or they can seat with a bowl of popcorn and watch another great genocide, another Civil War in Nigeria. But, whatever be their decision, history will remember their deeds and misdeeds…