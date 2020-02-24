Moments, Fuji Scenes And Thd Dancing People Of The Federal Republic -By Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde

Listening to Fuji music the live version most especially and you are in search for moments? Watch out for scenarios of this hue: After the musician sings a lengthy panegyric of the present money sprayer; his travels, his wealth, a metaphoric description of his wears in conjugation with his body size (agùn t’aso lò) and he alludes his name to his many wives (oko dúdú, oko pupa).

He often comes up with a pristine chorus that goes thus “Èsa mí Jíbólá mi Pasuma omo ìyàwó ànábì” the vocal chamberlain who sometimes doubles as a backup often come up with a response of this sort “Ólà òròbò òpò ènìyàn ló n talá, ìyágànkú Ìbàdàn” this is followed by a heavy interlude embellished with contouring traditional drums and a lengthy dance break. The musician counters the interlude with “Eisss” an exclamation connoting return to a lower cadence of the music.

Nubile young girls swivelling their rounded booties like a well oiled borris, rain of sprayed, but un- picked money on the floor, cigarettes belching its smoke in the air, and rivers of unfinished alcohol in glass cups and the musician drops another hook for the dancers “Ajíbóla Pasuma yes sir” a lengthy dance break…… watch out for these moments in Fuji music, they are moments of epiphany, you can’t afford to miss them. X-raying the Nigerian aróde yò syndrome!

Kehinde Oluwatosin Babatunde is a prolific writer based in Lagos. Email: [email protected]