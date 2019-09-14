Mosque Demolition: Wike is going to lie again and again in defense of his atrocity -By Najib Kaslam Kano

The greatest threat to democracy as the government of the people is when morally corrupt elements have their way to the corridors of power.

They constitute much abuse of and disregard to the rule of law especially with regards to the Fundamental Human Rights of the people.

By his reckless utterances and illegal actions, the power-drunk Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has made the entire world to better understand a famous quote credited to John Dalberg-Acton in which he said: “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

It is not surprising that Wike and his political henchmen keep trying to hide from their shadows by denying the fact that they did not demolish Trans Amadi Mosque under the former’s instruction and in fact, supervision.

WIKE’S VISIT TO THE SITE OF THE DEMOLISHED MOSQUE

The reality is that Governor Wike only went to the site of the unlawfully demolished Mosque in company of the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning as well as some pockets of journalists to see for himself that the instruction he gave to his “boys” to demolish the Mosque was actually carried out after having unconstitutionally declared Rivers as “a Christian State”.

RUNNING FROM PILLAR TO POST

Wike claimed that he “did not demolish any Mosque and that there was no structure on the land. Rather it was some group of people that went to erect foundation on the disputed land”.

From Wike’s illogical claims, here we ask the following questions:

If there was no Mosque or a structure on the land, what then did Wike’s bulldozers destroy?

Secondly, Wike mentioned that both the state government and Trans Amadi Muslim Community claim ownership of the land in the court. So why should Wike resort to taking the law into his hand by demolishing the Mosque structure without any court order?

ULTERIOR MOTIVE BEHIND THE MOSQUE DEMOLITION

Wike’s pain is that why should a mosque be located in a strategic area of Port Harcourt City? So to him, the Mosque must be pulled down by all means. And to him again, Muslims – either indigenes or settlers – do not deserve to own a place of worship in the heart of the Rivers State Capital after having declared Rivers as “a Christian State”. This was actually the motives behind Wike’s wicked, reckless and unlawful act of demolishing the Mosque.

But Wike and his henchmen should know that there are many churches built and located in strategic Northern cities like Kano, Sokoto, Katsina etc that are dominated by the Muslims and no leader has ever demolished any of them.

DECLARATION OF RIVERS AS “A CHRISTIAN STATE”

As an errant liar, Wike would have denied declaring Rivers as “a Christian state”. But he cannot do so because he made the declaration on three different occasions to the full glare and knowledge of the entire world.

However, since Wike and henchmen could not deny such an ugly and unconstitutional declaration, they have now resorted to using of Christians being the majority in Rivers State as their reason for such an inflammatory and sensitive declaration. Wike has acted in contravention to the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended of which he swore to uphold. Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 as amended says that there shall be no adoption of a state religion.

Wike has unlawfully destroyed and demolished the property of the Rivers Muslims in contravention to the same Constitution through which he was elected as a governor. And as the Chief Executive of the State, part of his primary function as enshrined in the Constitution is to protect the life and property of people. But Wike is rather destroying lawfully acquired property of Rivers Muslims.

WIKE AND HIS ELECTION RIGGING MACHINERY

The 2015 gubernatorial election of Rivers State that ushered in Wike as a governor was marred by a high level of rigging mechanism to the effect that a whole university professor could not read the unimaginably inflated result figures that were rigged in favour of Wike.

WIKE AND HIS CONSTANT RESORT TO USE OF URINE “TO CLEAN HIS FILTH”

Governor Nyesom Wike often proves to the entire world that he is unquestionably a morally bankrupt element who always indulges in the fabrication of stories and character assassination of highly reputable, incorruptible and people-oriented leaders like distinguished Senator Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, the Sardauna of Kano. Wike, out of his wickedness and logical weakness to justify the crimes he has perpetrated by demolishing a Mosque, maliciously and falsely claimed that Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau also demolished a church in Kano and that Mallam did this and that. Wike in his usual game of making an attempt to deceive the public doctored and fabricated the following links all of which are inaccessible and in fact, non-existent: https://allafrica.com/stories/200806230608.html;

https://allafrica.com/stories/200311110246.html; http://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/news/2003/09/01/kano-state-directs-all-school-girls-wear-muslim-scarf; http://saharareporters.com/2014/08/24/book-burning-nigerian-minister-education-explains-why-he-did-it-governor-kano

Wike’s use of the above fake and fabricated links to falsely accuse Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau of the things he did not do when he was the governor of Kano State from 2003-2011 clearly shows that one who has told a lie of not demolishing the Mosque needs a hundred lie to cover up the previous one. Wike is going to lie again and again in defense of his atrocity.

MALLAM SENATOR IBRAHIM SHEKARAU AS A PEACEMAKER AND A JUST LEADER

Contrary to the false claim of Wike and his political henchmen that Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau demolished a church at Na’ibawa and forced non-Muslim school girls in Kano State to wear headscarf when he was the Governor, it is on record that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, gave Mallam Senator Shekarau Distinguished Governors’ Award for comparative religious peace that became the experience of Kano State under the able and fair leadership of Mallam Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The general public can confirm the award of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau through these links: https://allafrica.com/stories/201105240729.html; https://issuu.com/iita/docs/news-thisday-22_may_2011-p8

Objectively analyzing the description of Bishop Ramsome Sunday Bello, the CAN Chairman, Kano State chapter, of Mallam Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s justice and fairness in leadership, there is no gainsaying the fact that Wike’s vituperation in the person of Mallam Shekarau was borne out blindness to see and speak the truth about the good leadership qualities of this man of the people, distinguished Senator Shekarau.

Rhetorically speaking, how possible could it be that a body meant to represent the interest of Christians in Nigeria give a commendation letter to a governor who demolished their place of worship in his state?! Or could it be that the Christian body was then compromised or Wike and his henchmen are lying as usual?

The latter is obviously the answer to our second question. Wike and his “boys” are lying just the way they lied about the Mosque demolition issue.

WHO IS NYESOM WIKE?

A look into Wike’s profile on Wikipedia and other online sources shows that outside politics, Wike has no other professional experience. Though he is a trained lawyer, he has never practised.

He graduated from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Nkpolu, and as an applicant, he dabbled into politics with no previous practical life experience either in the private or public sector. Since then, Wike has been migrating from one political post to another. This tells why he is so inclined to a “do-or-die” politics.

He can do anything just to remain relevant. He rigs elections; he lies and he destroys people’s property in order to make an end. So politics to Wike is like water while he is the fish.

As a junior minister, when Senator Ibrahim Shekarau was the minister of education, Wike was known as someone who always believed in the use of violence, foul language, display of uncultured manners and crooked means to achieve anything. Wike lacks basic skills of dialogue and persuasion. Wike is impulsive as he acts before he thinks.

In Wike’s political calculation and behavioural dictionary, many souls can be wasted and lots of property can be destroyed; to him, the end always justifies the means. E

Even as a sitting governor of a state like Rivers, Wike’s uncultured manners of always acting under the influence of liquor have not changed. He often insults, threatens and bullies people particularly his opponents. Wike uses political divide as the basis of his inhumane aggression. Wike does not know how to play politics without bitterness.

Kindly verify Wike’s lack of professional experience below: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ezenwo_Nyesom_Wike; https://www.legit.ng/1198474-nyesom-wikes-biography-career.html

HE WHO IS NOT GRATEFUL TO PEOPLE, IS NOT GRATEFUL TO GOD

It is not shocking that Wike is now speaking and writing in disrespect to his former boss, Mallam Senator Ibrahim Shekarau who mentored him in the Ministry of Education. Such disrespectfulness of Wike to his elders and leaders has been part of his personality traits. For instance, the Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi was instrumental to Wike’s political ascension from being his Chief of Staff to nominating him as a junior minister of education from Rivers State. But today, Wike’s hostile and antagonistic relationship to Amaechi confirms his arrogance and ingratitude.

WIKE, LEARN FROM YOUR ELDER AND BOSS, MALLAM IBRAHIM SHEKARAU

Wike and his henchmen have confessed in their write up that Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is indeed an elder statesman and a good leader. So my candid advice to them is that they should leave their ego and humbly learn from his rich leadership qualities and his wealth of experience. Mallam Senator Shekarau is no doubt an erudite scholar and that is why he is simply addressed as Mallam, which literally means a scholar. He is a fulfilled educationist and a seasoned civil servant. He is an accomplished politician and a God-fearing people-oriented leader. He is a professional to the core who rose from the lower cadre in serving the nation meritoriously to the top.

As against Wike, who is just a political opportunist that rose from grass to grace with no practical professional experience. Mallam’s rich and enviable profile in the following link speaks better for him: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ibrahim_Shekarau

“THE EVIL THAT MEN DO LIVES AFTER THEM” – WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

From this famous quote of Shakespeare above, Wike has certainly started a battle that he can never finish; a battle that if he is not careful, could definitely consume his entire political career and throw him into the waste bin of history. Because he has played with the sensibility of Nigerians particularly the Nigerian Muslims by destroying their rightful place of worship and declaring Rivers as “a Christian State”.

A WORD TO THE WISE IS ENOUGH

As one who has never done any job to earn him a living apart from politics, we want to seize this opportunity to draw Wike’s attention once again by saying that thousands of people who worship in the Mosque he demolished in addition to millions of their sympathizers all over the country will be among those whom Wike will be banking on as his employers into his next political post, perhaps, in 2023. So it will be wise of him to amend his way and seek their pardon so that they would not send him parking.

In conclusion, we advise Wike to rebuild the Mosque he has unlawfully demolished, respect and speak well of his elders and leaders especially people like Mallam Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the Sardauna of Kano, who mentored him in the Federal Ministry of Education; as what goes around, comes around.



Alh. Najib Kaslam Kano, Centre for Public Awareness of Good Governance