Mr President’s Pretending Attitude; Unbecoming Of Mr Integrity -By Muhammed Bello Buhari

PMB seems to learn the rough and undemocratic way of politics. And it’s not a good one. His advisers and all of the people who share his experience are hooligans! People who have no care for the poor man who have no blueprint for the development of Nigeria. All they want is to perpetrate themselves into power whether thousands and millions would die, they don’t care!



He himself & the cabal allegedly gave the order to declare all the states won by the PDP inconclusive. Even though some of the states weren’t by law inconclusive. Now slowly, he is trying to swallow his own vomit like the DIG. But he is doing it quietly. Some states are being conceded. But Kano per se, is a climactic, and climate centre, centre which is the focus of his politics. He doesn’t want to lose Kano at all cost. And yet, he hasn’t even given any care to the welfare of Kano.











Everyone knows that he is involved in this quagmire! And Everyone knows that he gave the orders to bring the DIG and the AIG so that they would countermine the authority of the Police Commissioner(CP Wakili), who is playing the good role of a good citizen who is always protecting the truce and reality!

Mr President! You should know firsthand that you must justify both your actions & inactions before Allah(Judge of all judges; Master of the day of Judgement).

May God continue to guide us as a nation; and our leaders. Ameeen!!!

Muhammed Bello Buhari

Youth activist and Law student at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.