MTN Network On OAU Campus a Disgrace to Telecommunication -By Israel Dara Sobaloju

It’s believed that if you want to change a nation, change her youth and they will transcend the change to their respective communities. Reverse is the case in one of the prestigious universities in Nigeria – Obafemi Awolowo University as the network of the above service provider is more or less a mere mirage in the present age as its often called amidst students ‘a discouragement to 21st century education’.

The complaints about the heaven-forbidden network has been on for quite a while, students who used these network find it difficult to surf the internet in the comfort of their rooms. Many has to trek kilometers in search of good internet network coverage in a university. At the climax of the network, it only loads a maximum of 300kb/s on a 3G network.

The population of this university is approximately 35,000 including students, lecturers and some other inhabitants who are heavy internet users with just an average bandwidth to browse – a practice which is almost inseparable from our daily activities on campus.

Little wonder, many of their subscribers have started deserting the network in search of a better one. If the trend continues they may loose 50% of their subscribers on the campus. Seeking opinion of students about the network, a 400L student of the university – Shoebi Segun said “MTN Ng network is far worse here even though I expected it to be better, my 4 years on this campus has been a rough experience with them. I forsook the network some months ago”

Any technology that should enter a country should for easy acceptance start from an institute of learning as this, reverse is the case as it’s more sardonic that in the age of 4G network this university still lives on a poor 2G/3G network.

Soon again, if MTN Ng board do not stand up to this call and do the necessary, their subscribers may go awire and they may need some more baits to bring them back. MTN NG should watch this or prepare for the losses.

For more information and enquiries call 07037954874

Comments

comments