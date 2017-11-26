Mugabe: Vulnerability of power -By Minabere Ibelema

President Robert Mugabe has been ousted from power in Zimbabwe after 37 years in power. But please, please, don’t call it a coup. Coups are bad things in any democracy. They go against international law. That’s why when the Zimbabwean Defence Forces stripped Mugabe of power, they were careful to say that it was not a coup. They were just on a quest to apprehend criminals in the government.

And with admirable finesse they accomplished for Zimbabwe what a series of ostensible elections couldn’t. They removed from the presidency a deadwood that has clogged Zimbabwe’s development the past several years and spurned hardship on a country that was an economic powerhouse at independence.

To some extent, ZDF took a leaf out of Egypt’s Field Marshal Abdel el-Sisi’s book, who overthrew the Muslim Brotherhood government but insisted it was not a coup. He was merely responding to the clamour of the people, who were staging massive protests that practically brought Cairo to a halt.

The contrast in Zimbabwe was that it was the generals who quietly urged public support for the non-coup. And the hitherto resigned Zimbabweans turned out in hundreds to chant: “Mugabe must go.” It was quite a sight watching videos of Zimbabwean soldiers dancing euphorically on the streets — unarmed!!! And that was before the stubborn Mugabe capitulated and resigned in the face of impeachment proceedings.

Well, let’s be honest, what happened in Zimbabwe has all the trappings of a coup. And much as it is almost universally welcomed, there is the danger that it will inspire other African generals. It shouldn’t. The Zimbabwean situation was unique. With the exception of non-executive monarchies, no other country in the world has had the same person in power for 37 years. It is an anomaly in a true democracy, a prima facie evidence of doctored elections.

Moreover, from all indications the ailing 93-year-old Mugabe had long ceased to be in control of the presidency. It was his ambitious wife, Grace Mugabe, who was calling the shots. There is no better evidence of that than the dismissal of then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa has close ties with the military, and a Mugabe of sound body and mind would not have courted the military’s ire by firing him.

He would not have lasted so long in power if he were that naive. In all likelihood, that decision was that of Grace Mugabe. Mnangagwa was Grace Mugabe’s potent rival to succeed the president. He had to go. But that was the last straw for a military that had been Mugabe’s bulwark over the years. He had relied on them to quell opposition, intimidate activists, and detain them when necessary. In the end, it was his turn to be detained.

The lesson of Mugabe’s downfall is a lesson about power. Every instance of capricious use exposes its underbelly. And when that happens over a period of time, the power is bound to be lost. In contrast, every instance of judicious use of power enhances its legitimacy. Alas, this is a lesson that too many people in power fail to realise.

Remarkably, during the uncertain period between Mugabe’s house arrest and his resignation, he had insisted on a graceful exit for himself and an elevated presence for his wife. He was under the illusion that he still had power, but he found out soon enough that it was all gone.

As Zimbabweans celebrate the end of Mugabe’s prolonged era of caprice, they must be hoping that newly installed President Emmerson Mnangagwa will chat the opposite course, that he will appreciate the value of using power judiciously.

Alas, there is no guarantee of that. Mnangagwa is cut from the same mould as Mugabe. He served him faithfully for better and for worse, mostly for worse. Mnangagwa is said to have overseen the massacre of thousands of Joshua Nkomo’s supporters in 1983 as part of Mugabe’s consolidation of power. And as vice president, he has worked hand-in-hand with Mugabe since 2014. Were it not for Grace Mugabe’s ambition, Mnangagwa would have “inherited” the presidency on President Mugabe’s death.

Yet, Mnangagwa would be mistaken if he thinks that he will preside over Zimbabwe in the same fashion as Mugabe. He will readily find that things have fundamentally changed. If he tries to, he will find that the military intervention that brought him to power has ironically unleashed a democratic fervour that cannot be bottled up anymore.

In calling for a mass rally to support the “non-coup” and pressure Mugabe to resign, the Zimbabwean Defence Forces implicitly acknowledged that power resides with the people. Though they could have taken out Mugabe with the power of their guns, they wisely sought out the more powerful voice of the people. It would be folly for Mnangagwa and the military to not reckon with that now.

The next several months will be times of hope and uncertainty for Zimbabweans. The primary reason that the armed forces had stood solidly behind Mugabe was the sense of joint ownership of the revolution that ousted white minority rule. Mnangagwa and the military’s top brass have the option of retaining that sense of ownership and plunging Zimbabwe into further turmoil. Or they can shed that mindset and let democracy flourish and give the economy to rebound.

It was the sense of ownership that led Mugabe to pursue economic policies that ruined an economy that used to be a benchmark in Africa. To satisfy revolutionary passions, he forced white farmers to give up vast acres of farmlands that constituted Zimbabwe’s economic mainstay. It was a case of trying to right past wrongs but jeopardising the people’s wellbeing in the process.

Surely, the farmers got the lands through the injustice of white minority rule. Yet it was outright misguided to disrupt that economic mainstay without rational calculations about the alternatives. And the rash action, along with the regime’s bloody and capricious record, predictably brought about Western economic sanctions. And so, everything crashed.

Had Nelson Mandela pursued similarly rash policies, the South African economy would have collapsed as well. What Mandela did instead was to wisely accept certain inequitable realities, but pursue policies that incrementally empowered blacks. It worked reasonably well. Mugabe was too impetuous for such rational approach.

In normal circumstances, a leader who so badly ruined his country’s economy would be brought down in quick order. But Zimbabwe’s revolutionary fervour and its mechanism made the improbable the reality. Mugabe’s downfall is an opportunity for Zimbabwe to take off again. It probably will.

