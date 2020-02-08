Connect with us

Must Nigerians always get killed by the police? -By AY Struggle

Opinion Nigeria Staff

Published

1 hour ago

on

IMG 20200208 WA0001

The latest autopsy report of Comrade Alex ogbu clearly shows the incompetence of Nigeria police authorities in handling its personnels, and most times always base there reports on fabricated lies which is too bad for our democracy and security.

With the latest report as against the police statement, Comrade Alex was shot in head which damaged his brain and led to his death.

Inadequacy of the Police authorities has led to the death of lots of innocent Nigerians. Sometimes in 2017 at Ife, some police men did made some unnecessary shootings while trying to check ordinary phone which I was a victim of, in 2020 at Ayobo roundabout I was almost arrested for identifying myself as an activist. China was killed in port-harcourt by a female police officer during interogation of an offence he never committed.

Must Nigerian police authority always bring hoodlums into the force?

Police Command Area F is another Central Bank of police where one step to see an innocent detainee will cost #1000.

The death of comrade Alex must not be swept under grass like this: An end must  be put to extra judicial killings of Nigerian police and the culprit must be brought to justice.

