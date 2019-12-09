My Encounter With Dr. Isa Ali Pantami -By Omar Goje

Meeting the unassailable, unimpeachable and trustworthy Hon Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami made my day last night.

For those of you who follow my posts on this very fascinating platform, you guys can witness the fact that my love, trust and conviction in the personality of the erudite Pantami cannot be over emphasised. I do have a vehement longing to see him in government because of my unshakeable believe in what he can do.

God so great, I was among the very first people who advocated for his stepping-in to contest for governorship election in Gombe state until he came out publicly to thank us for our efforts, trust in him but said he had no interest joing politics as at then.

Up to now I believe in my belief. My aspirations for the greatness of my dear state and the country at large cannot be dumped aside. We need good leaders with expertise, versatility, foresight, exposure and the deen so as to lift up to our potential as state. May we have such leaders.

Our eye are open to see all that he has achieved in just three months of service. Pantami has drastically changed the communications sector into a digital and economic sphere. Exploitations by the network service providers was resolved. Kidnapping and other insecurity activities was suppressed through a world class artificial intelligence among others.

MashaAllah! May Allah continue to guide, protect and support Dr Pantami in all ramifications of life. Ameen.

Omar Goje writes from Gombe, Gombe state. He can be reached through [email protected]

