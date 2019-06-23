My Industrial Training Experience Series: Ethical Dilemmas Experienced By Engineering Students In Life After School -By Adeyinka Ademola Abdulrasheed

In light of changing conceptions regarding the contemporary engineer, the focus of much recent engineering education research has been on how best to prepare engineering students for the challenges they will face as professionals. It has been showed that in order to be efficacious, engineering ethics education should encourage students to engage personally with problem situations. Thus, as a way to create more-targeted, relatable teaching interventions, this study provides an overview of the ethical dilemmas that engineering students at tertiary institutions in Nigeria faced during their working experience from various engineering firm as showed that students engaged with some ethical dilemmas according to the amount of agency that they enacted and that the Nigeria engineering industry is fraught with ethical dilemmas and that both students and professionals need to be educated to recognize these and to respond ethically.

While engineering curricula ensure that graduates possess adequate qualifications to start a professional career, the outcome of these curricula in terms of how graduates construe themselves as professionals is not well understood. Engineering education can be viewed as a highly structured curriculum while the engineering career is surrounded by a highly unstructured environment with multidimensional tasks

As engineers involved were the first to admit they made changes without the adequate review that is required to fulfill the requirements of this first fundamental canon If the design changes had been checked, the engineers would have determined that the design was far from safe. The engineers were in a hurry to complete this fast-track project and didn’t take the time needed to review design changes. We all can relate to fast timelines, pressing deadlines, overbearing schedules, pressure from supervisors and lecturers to complete tasks, and so forth. No engineer wants to learn this hard lesson firsthand. Which has been Contributing a lot of disastrous results such as Communication failure is involved in every disaster, Planning which worth every minute spent, Financial aspects contribute to most human-caused disasters. It is common to find that shortcuts in regular procedures contributed to a disaster., Design and construction errors are a key factor in accidents and we also need to note that college to work transition is not only a matter of having good certificate or finding a job, but it is also the readiness of intelligently functioning in a different world of culture

