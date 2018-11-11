My Meeting With ONSA Regarding My Petition Against Assault And Threat To My Life By A Security Agent -By Jeff Okoroafor

Following my formal complaint and petition to the National Security Adviser, in respect to the security agent who assaulted and threatened to shoot me on November 5, 2018, I was invited by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) yesterday, November 9, 2018.

I was informed that prior to my arrival, investigation on the issue had already gone far, aided by the information I provided in my tweets regarding the incident. The driver and the security agent in question have both been identified, questioned and now in their custody. And very persistently I was told that ONSA does not take such issues lightly, especially when assault and threat to life are involved.

An unreserved apology was issued to me by the Office of the National Security Adviser and with a guarantee, that investigation on the issue will be expedited and appropriate action taken.

Let me say, in all candidness and without flinching, that ONSA’s response to my complaint and petition was apt and very professional. As we all know, most security agencies of the government often cover up for their errant agents which emboldens them and make them commit even more hideous crimes. ONSA acted very differently. The office was embarrassed and deeply offended by the actions of this security agent.

I hope for the sake of many innocent Nigerians who risk being killed by reckless and overzealous security agents, that ONSA will not drop the ball on this.

