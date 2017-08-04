My sister was struck with madness earlier this year by Occult group now she is no more -By Benjamin Osas

My name is Benjamin Osas from Esan central local government Area, Edo State.

I want my article to be published on your well read platform. It’s about my younger sister (Suzzan Idogei) that was attack by Asigidi Occult, just because she refuse to tell them her son’s whereabout.

Her late husband was an Occultic man before he died 2005. He joined several cults in Nigeria. The so called society came to their house at night to let them know the kind of oath which their late father took with them before his death, that the eldest child will be a member if her husband is late.

The eldest child (Fidelis Idogei) refused to be part of their member, after much threat to his life, they finally killed him in 2008. Doctors couldn’t confirmed what really caused his death but my sister pastor told her that her son was killed spiritually by the Occult.

After the death of fidelis idogei, they later come for the other child who later ran out of Nigeria for safety some years ago now.

They still make threat to her life, she later report the case to Nigeria police(sapele road division) last year september, but they couldn’t do anything to help her. they struck her with stroke, I later took her to lagos so she can stay with me and I took her to mountain of Fire ministry for prayers.

She was getting fine gradually suddenly they struck her with madness this year.

Took her to Church and psychiatric home but now she is no more. She died last night.

I don’t know how to tell her son that ran out of Nigeria because of the occult that is why I want the public to know about my sister’s story so they will know the danger of joining cultism.

There is a prove to show, and her photo for publication.

Thanks

From Benjamin Osas

