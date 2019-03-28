My Take On The 2019 Elections -By Rotimi Olawale

In Kwara, APC won fair and square, it is the people’s wish.

In Osun and now Kano, it seems, from news on the ground, that the strategy included violence, intimidation, voter suppression to win AT ALL COST, this is very sad and we hope that our legal and judiciary process can look deeply into this and be on the side of the people

In Sokoto, it was a very close contest, the sitting Governor who is now in the PDP won narrowly and from all indications, it was a fair victory.

Several Analysts have pointed out that the 2019 elections were worse than what we witnessed in 2015.

While I urge those who feel aggrieved to explore the legal options available, I also urge Mr. President as well as the incoming National Assembly to take a look at the prevailing problems and tweak our laws to ensure that subsequent elections are better managed, transparent and fair.

Finally, we need to ensure that our processes are designed to collect pieces of evidence, arrest and prosecute those who foment trouble and cause violence during elections. Enough is enough!