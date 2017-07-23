My Transition Agenda For A Better Nigeria: Precaution to Nigerians on 2019 Election -By Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi

On the 20th July 1998, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar the then Head of state and Head of Military Government release a text speech to the Nigeria Nation titled ‘ My Transition Agenda For Development’. Today 20th of July 2017 Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi is dedicating this article to all Nigerians to view on Transition for a better Nigeria.

Fellow Nigerians,

As we are in a bid to face the 2019 Election in Nigeria, in a view to contribute positively this article is to create awareness for all Nigerians. Although Nigeria democracy is not encouraging but due to this, we must not all show apathy because verily the cost of every living depend solemnly on politics. Even I do also can’t detest that we are not practicing democracy rather ‘Crazy- Demo’ which is the government of the insane by the insane and for the insane people ‘Dr. Possible’. Our election in Nigeria is being controlled by some monarchs, whose avarice makes them want to become more richer. These old monarchs have sold out their integrity on the alter of avarice. Due to their craveness for riches they serve as God fathers for the first born of devil craving for political power.

If we are to be candid, what is the relationship between politician and a traditional ruler? If not for their greediness I will not like to mention names but I am well assured Nigerians in their right sense knows those I am describing. In this incoming revolution I think these people should be disregarded.

A proverb says ” You shall reap what you sow”, Nigerians it is high time we stop collecting bribe from politicians in a view to cast vote for them. If we can put an end to this act the negative fruit they do give to us after attaining power eventually because some of them do think you already have a share of the national cake since you were paid before election and I know when we also engage in businesses and the ultimate aim of every sole-proprietor is to make profit. We all also want to gain in every business so what do you expect their campaign fund must accumulate and they also want to make profit. Let us stop selling our rights.

Furthermore, if a party can produce the following is it not change. First on this list an hike in Nigeria University tuition. In this current administration my bag of Rice is twenty one thousand Naira whereas it was nine thousand Naira in PDP regime. I built my house with one thousand five hundred per bag of cement now two thousand six hundred, in Oyo state my ward paid no dime per session in public school they are attending, now I pay three thousand per session under APC change. I was never own a dime now I am being owned over ten months. When Fishes buy water, it not their reason to bother, even if Fishes turn to water care is not their words to utter is applicable to our crude oil petrol sell for one hundred and forty Naira per liter. Is this the Nigeria we want?.

I am not a politician neither do I belong to any Party as at the time of this article I know all good thinkers would reason with me well. I am not saying we should favour a party between the two in fact party is not a solution to Nigeria plight rather than eliminating these monarchs present in the party. In fact ‘Nigeria politicians are comparable with Virus, they replicate and duplicate themselves till way pave to entering the winning political party to start controlling with a view to cause devastation to our nation due to their selfish interests’ Dr. Possible.

In my latest discovery, ‘I noticed that Nigeria politicians are people with Bachelor Degree of Cunning ideology’. What do I mean by this, our politicians are unpredictable. In a bid to winning the 2019 election they will start to entice citizens by the ending of this year with their stupid project in which they did not achieve for the past two years they have assumed office. Nigeria Politicians and Rulers are people that wine and dine with the devil that is why they are heartless to the populace. I suggest in this upcoming 2019 election, Nigerians should allow new hands in politics before they also start dinning and winning with the devil because I think one of the permanent solution to our Nation’s plight is for us to eliminate these old monarchs away from Politics. And don’t vote party vote candidate inside.

This gift of ours, we will one day enjoy, though for it today we suffer and our hope reigns forever. Party is not longer our taste to utter for God Almighty is our hope to summon to help in building Nigeria to the apex. One of the way God do use to cause destruction to a nation when they are disobedient is to present them with the hard- heartless and deaf leaders.

Abdulsalam Toyeeb Opeyemi (Dr. Possible) is a writer, an elocutionist and am advocate for peace.

