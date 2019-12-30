N37 billion Renovation of NASS for Whose Interest? -By Abba Dukawa

We know that National Assembly is established under Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “It is vested with powers to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation with respect to matters in the exclusive legislative list.” The primary functions of a legislator include: Making laws pertaining to issues affecting public interest; Representing the opinions and interest of citizens and the nation as a whole; and, Overseeing government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

At this critical juncture Nigerians need a national Assembly that will subsume their personal interest into that of nation. Therefore, much is expected from the legislators in the discharge of their functions with a Parliament worth its name in driven national interest. Sometime in the middle of this year President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

The economy is still in a bad shape, and the facts speak for themselves; at the end of the last quarter of the year unemployment rate is high, insecurity challenge still persistent, skyrocketed food price, mountainous debt both at federal and states. What is benefits Nigerians will have for this renovation of the National Assembly complex. The leadership of National Assembly And President should take more than a passing interest in the state of the economy.

In simple term i can described the decision as “misplacing pariorities” instead of using this amount of money there is need for National Assembly leadership to make a great secrefice to channelling the fund to interest-free loans for small businesses across the country. I have been to National Assembly and building needs no renovation more than our public schools, classrooms, hospitals and roads which are mostly in a decrepit condition across the state.

If the country under the serous economic challenge can afford to wasted N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex, absolutely we don’t know how much the phase 2 and 3 of the renovation will cost taxpayers. Nigerians want a leadership of National Assembly to be in forefront in reforms that will have the far reaching positive impact on the lives of Nigerians. Not a pat projects that will not help Niger and Nigerians. This renovation raises some scaring in the mind of Nigerians.

Dukawa can be reach at [email protected]