National Assembly’s amnesty bill of evil -By Dr Azim ‘Kunle Ashimi

“The hottest part of hell will be reserved for those who in times of moral crisis maintain their neutrality” – Dante Alighieri, Italian philosopher
Nigeria is today facing the greatest moral challenge of all times, perhaps, in all of human history, in the name of a voluntary amnesty bill currently before the National Assembly. This bill is proposed by Linus Okorie, representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives. This bill, as we write, has gone through the first reading (meaning that it is on the express way to being passed already).
In a nutshell, the Voluntary Amnesty Bill seeks to provide amnesty for those with illicit (ill-gotten or questionable wealth) not only from prosecution, but also from being asked questions about the sources of their income. These could be Nigerians (or foreigners operating in Nigeria) who either looted the treasury over the years, trafficked in hard drugs, kidnappers or armed robbers, as long as such persons can declare the money and pay a tax and surcharge of about 37.5 per cent to the government. On receipt of this tax and signing of the declaration form, Nigeria and Nigerians are expected to shut up and forever keep their peace. No court in the land or persons can prosecute the declaration.
One may ask, why has this bill suddenly come up? The background to this bill, which some have aptly described as an “economic and moral terrorism”, includes:
For those members of the National Assembly, and their collaborators-in-crime, who are involved in this coup against humanity and moral terrorism, it is a race against time to beat the December 31, 2017 deadline to find a legal means of bringing in their illicit money.
There are other corrupt Nigerians who do not feel threatened yet by what is to come on January 1, 2018 because the countries where they stashed away their own dirty monies are not yet signatories to this convention. One wonders what form of brigandage they will express when their own turn comes to be afraid. Will they not unleash Armageddon on Nigerians and probably the world?
It is amazing that these are people who worship with us in our churches and mosques. Our children see them as successful and hope to be like them. They are moral terrorists in our places of worship.
It is not too late for us Nigerians to take action.
Enough is enough. We must take Nigeria back
–Dr Azim ‘Kunle Ashimi, President , Association of Professionals for Promotion of Civic Values, Lagos