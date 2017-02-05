National Protest: APC Blast Tuface, Calls Him Hypocrite

Our attention has been drawn to efforts by a hypocritical character,
called 2face Idibia to lead a national protest against the APC
government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ordinarily, we would have maintained our silence like any other
socio-political organisations in the country, but because we have
better information that the so-called ‘Tuface-Protest’ is a
self-serving protest with Satanic agender other than national interest
as he has made some gullible Nigerians to believe, we are therefore
compelled to expose the hypocritical nature of 2face Idibia, a man who
has never sacrificed anything for Nigeria and the nation’s
entertainment industry which he has destroyed.
Tuface Idibia has been in the entertainment industry since 1997 making
all the money and fame without bothering to help the younger ones to
rise to fortunes.
Tuface Idibia was of the Plantation Boys formed and financed by Black
Face, but when luck smiled on him, 2face Idibia betrayed both Black
Face and Faze, the two remaining groups that were members of the
Plantation Boys. Even at the trying times of Black Face to the extent
that he could not pay his rent in Lagos, 2face Idibia with all his
wealths never cared and refused to help his first benefactor.
Tuface has never raised his voice against unhealthy and immoral
practices in the entertainment industry which is his immediate
environment, instead, he kept quite and benefited from it without
minding it’s moral and economic burden.
With many ilegitimate children all over the country, Tuface as the
image carrier of sexual immorality and greed has inflicted
psychological and moral pains on many homes in Nigeria without anybody
protesting against him.
If the so-called protest against Buhari government is the idea of
Tuface Idibia, we challenge him to a live debate on National TV to
tell Nigerians the area of our party’s policy he is not comfortable
with.
We therefore call on all Nigerians especially the youths not to
participate in the so-called National Protest.
Signed,
Mr. Collins Edwin A,
National Secretary,
APC Youths Renaissace
Contact us through
ekesy2k9@googlemail.com