Ndi Igbo: Internal Slavery and the Misery of Man-made Woes -By Dodoh Okafor

1. I have spent the last few days transversing 4 of the 5 states in Igboland and I can tell you for free: what I saw is very nasty, a sure sign of the dangers we are currently living with

2. I was stuck somewhere in Akabo- Kedu LGA of Imo state yesterday on my way to Owerri. We spent 3 hours rooted to a particular spot. Not one car moved forward or backward, the few that attempted to had their car sunk on what has become a dead Sea in the middle of a major road.

3. This morning as I made my way to the park to go to another part of Imo, not one transport company had vehicles going through Okigwe. PMT drivers insisted that they would rather elect to be sacked than drive through Akabo enroute to Okigwe after their experiences in the last few days.

4. At ITC, the driver who elected to load Okigwe passengers after he learnt the nature of the road suddenly remembered that he had to “fix something in his car” and asked passengers to find another driver who can “try.”

5. The road side motorists jacked the fares up by 1000% and even at that, not many were still willing to risk their vehicles at Akabo

6. I elected to go to Umuahia through the Mbaise route and suddenly, we found ourselves again stuck at Emekkuku. The story I shall complete subsequently.

7. On the Enugu – PH expressway, a truck fell yesterday at the Lokpa-Ukwu Cattle Market thereby creating another nightmarish experience for road users.

8. Aba roads are in their worst possible shapes right now and many in the city have since abandoned their cars.

9. The situation is not better in most parts of Anambra – bad roads creating hell for road users. Sadly, these are the roads our governors, senators and political and religious leaders ply on daily basis.

10. Across Igboland, there’s very little going on in terms of productive economic ventures. What I find here is not hardwork but mindless suffering and misery.

From the little kids hawking all manner of consumables at every road junction to youths who have made it their business to rescue sunk vehicles at Akabo in exchange for a small amount, all I find here are a mass army ready to vent their frustrations at the slightest opportunity

11. I consider myself a humane person but I have a strong conviction that every governor that has every ruled Imo and Abia state in the last 20 years should be sent to the gallows and burnt at stake. How can a few individuals be so wicked and mean to their people?

12. I passed through the monuments of waste Rochas Okorocha built and designated general hospitals in most parts of Imo and one can’t help wondering if Okorocha really had his mental faculties together when he embarked on such idiotic projects without a proper plan to make them functional.

13. Why was Okorocha so wicked to Ndi Imo? From building general hospitals no one will ever use to constructing roads that were washed away with the first flash of rain, destroying ITC to doing other despicable things to the collective patrimony of the Imo people, Okorocha showed himself to be the greatest political mistake Ndi Imo ever made

14. While Okorocha was a monumental tragedy in Imo, things were a lot worse for Ndi Abia with Okezie Ikpeazu, Theodore Orji and Uzor Kalu. The trio collectively sold Abia to their greed and turned a once vibrant state to the butt of beer parlour jokes.

15. Khaleb Ogbonna once posited that there’s nothing in Emeka Ihedioha’s past that points to a glorious future for Ndi Imo. He was very correct. What I saw in the few hours I spent in Imo left me in no doubt that Ihedioha may be a time waster.

16. Why are our governors not coming up with palliative measures to fix the roads- especially this rainy season? Why is flood over-running Aba even as Mr Ikpeazu’s whereabouts remain shrouded in mystery? Where is Okezie Ikpeazu? Has he abandoned the office he debased himself to win?

17. For how long shall our people continue to hawk and sell “pure water” on the expressway? For how long shall we continue to suffocate under the stench that come from poor drainage systems, refuse dumps all over and other expressions of poor waste management systems?

18. Are you aware that in Imo and Abia, salaries are either paid in half (Imo) or not paid at all (Abia)? Why on earth should a governor withhold the salaries of thousands of hardworking men and women whose dependents now state became Imo and Abia have negligent and incompetent governors?

19. There’s a war going on- a war that is clearly impoverishing and making Ndi Igbo slaves in their fatherland. The politicians are swallowing what belongs to you and I. Sadly, they have chained many with peanuts that no one is willing to challenge the madness going on in the name of governance.

20. I weep for Ndi Igbo. I weep for the wickedness that reigns in the heart of Igbo governors and leaders, I cry for the anguish and misery our people are passing through, I weep for the future and destinies being destroyed by the evil disposition of the men and women in influential positions in Igboland.

Will the Igbos ever rise again?