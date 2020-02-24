Ndigbo Focus On Your Immediate Problem -By Great Imo Jonathan

In the South East people go months without electricity even in major cities and state capitals. Yet they are being forced to pay bills. Nobody is even talking about prepaid meters. That one na long story.

Yet Emeke Ofor, an Igbo man owns the electricity company in charge of power distribution in the South East.

And we have a group of people that calls themselves Ohanaeze but cannot deal with the issue. To mention that there are also governors and national assembly members who don’t care about the welfare of the people is a waste of time. Even most of the traditional rulers in local communities are retired 419ers.

What Ndi suffer most from is wickedness of their leaders. Most people who claim to lead Igbos are SCAM. They have succeeded in taking the people’s attention away from their failure and now everybody thinks their problem is from Abuja alone. As much as Ndi have areas where the federal government have failed them and needs to make amends the wickedness of Igbo leaders against their people is unimaginable. Abia is a good example.

What is most disheartening is that IGBOS ARE HONEST AND HARD WORKING PEOPLE, AND THEY ARE PASSIONATE IN EVERYTHING THEY DO. EVEN WHEN BELIEVING THE LIES THEY ARE BEING FED BY THEIR LEADERS.

MOST IGBOS DON’T DEPEND ON GOVERNMENT FOR ANYTHING BOTH STATE AND NATIONAL. SO THE FEW PEOPLE WHO HAVE HIJACKED POWER IN THE SOUTH EAST TAKES ADVANTAGE OF THIS TO SQUANDER EVERYTHING INSTEAD OF BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE TO SUPPORT THEIR PEOPLE TO BUILD A GREAT REGION.

QUOTE ME, IGBO LEADERS HAVE BEEN VERY HEARTLESS AND WICKED TO THEIR PEOPLE.

Unfortunately Igbos collectively often don’t care about politics and have failed to collectively take action against their local oppressors.

Having seen this weakness, the political class have aligned with illiterate cult boys who now form local armies to intimidate the few reasonable people who bother to ask questions, they have chased them away from politics and out of their cities.

If Nigerians wants to solve 80 percent of the problem of the South East, they need to urge the federal government of Nigeria to give maximum support to those opposed to bad leaders in the region. And they need to deploy all the instruments of law to bring all those who have undermined the South East to book; especially from 1999 till date.

Igbos will clap and support anybody who can help them bring down these shameless oppressors who are gradually destroying Igbo land but are setting the people up against the nation.

IF IGBO LEADERS HAD INVESTED ALL WHAT THEY HAVE RECEIVED FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SINCE 1999 IN THE SOUTH EAST, I BET YOU THAT NO REGION IN NIGERIA WILL BE AS BEAUTIFUL AND LOVELY TO LIVE IN THAN THE SOUTH EAST. BECAUSE IGBOS DON’T WANT ANYTHING FROM THEIR GOVERNMENT BUT QUALITY INFRASTRUCTURE. DON’T GIVE THEM MONEY THEY ONLY NEED AN ENABLING ENVIRONMENT.

Unfortunately, these Igbo leaders who have been looting the South East does not even invest their looted funds there. They take them to Abuja, Lagos, Dubai, America, UK and other parts of the world. Leaving the people without benefits of any kind from their looted wealth.

Igbo YOUTHS needa to wake before it is too late. Because very soon you can’t even return to your cities. Already they have brought police and army who now mount road blocks to collect the little money you are suffering to make. And when you refuse they kill you and no leader comes to speak for you. They will not come because they brought them to silence you. And those in uniform don’t care about you because they become rich on your sweat in exchange for what they are doing for your scammers in government.

It is worse now because you can’t even PROTEST again. Ask those who attempted to protest in Umuahia the other day. They should be grateful they were not killed.

South East intellectuals also needs to come out and show the world why they should be taken serious. The world is expecting the consensus of morally upright Igbo intellectuals to dislodge the sordid criminals ravaging the Igbo nation.

Maka Odinma Ala Igbo

Great Imo Jonathan