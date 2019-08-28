Need for People of Integrity in Nigeria -By Aniekpeno John Inyang

Integrity refers to a firm adherence to a high moral code. Integrity entails the quality of an individual being strongly attached to exhibiting the highest standards of honesty and Fairness.

Attributes of Integrity

Honesty: A person of Integrity is always truthful in speech and behaviour. Fair-play: This is the quality of treating people with all sense of equity. Courage: A person of Integrity doesn’t get intimidated from doing the right thing. Contentment: This is a state of being satisfied with whatever one has. Contentment is an important attribute of Integrity as it does not give room for Greed. Discipline: This is a way of behaving that shows a willingness to obey rules or orders. Commitment: This is the quality of working very hard to do or support what is right.

People who have exhibited Integrity in Nigeria.

The following are persons who have been described as people of Integrity in Nigeria:

Dora Akunyili : Professor Dora Nkem Akunyili was a former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and a one time Minister of Information in Nigeria. She was a pharmacist and governmental administrator who gained international recognition. She won over 900 awards for her work in pharmacology, public health and human rights. Her most outstanding award was The Integrity award she received from an International Organisation called Transparency International. Attahiru Jega: A former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Professor Jega also served as the Chairman of the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) from 2010 to 2015. Professor Jega is widely seen as an astute intellectual with a strong sense of ethics and morality. On the 28 of March 2015, under his leadership, elections were conducted in what Nigerians and the World see as free, fair and credible which declared the APC Presidential candidate General Muhammadu Buhari as winner defeating the Incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

Nuhu Ribadu : Mr Ribadu is a retired Nigerian police officer and politician. He was the pioneer Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the government commission tasked with countering corruption and fraud.On 15 April 2008, Nuhu Ribadu received the World Bank’s 2008 Jit Gill Memorial Award for Outstanding Public Service, for having led a courageous anti-corruption drive in Nigeria, as Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). On December 8, 2018, he bagged a global lifetime achievement award on anti-corruption campaign from The International Organisation known as the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Centre (ROLACC). Abubakar Abdullahi : Imam Abdullahi is an 83-year-old Muslim cleric who hid 262 Christians in his home and mosque during an attack in Plateau State of Nigeria. The incident took place in Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State on June 23, 2018. The imam gave refuge to his Christian neighbors, sheltering 262 Christians in his mosque and his home and then stood outside the doors confronting the Muslim attackers, pleading with them to spare the lives of the Christians inside, even offering to exchange his own life for theirs. Imam Abubakar Abdullahi was recently honored with an award by The United States of America for exhibiting true courage, true selflessness, and true brotherly love. Ngozi Okonjo-iweala : Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s Finance Minister and also as Minister of Foreign Affairs. She is an internationally recognized woman of repute with over 1000 awards to her name. During her time as a Public Administrator in Nigeria, She introduced various strategies to curb corruption and promote accountability in governance, such as the Treasury Single Account. One of her most outstanding award is the the Global Fairness Award from the Global Fairness Initiative.

Need for People of Integrity in Nigeria

The presence of people of Integrity in the Country will bring about certain situations which are: