Nepotism, Buhari and Father Kukah -By Yemi Adebowale

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Reverend Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, was on point, chastising President Buhari for nepotism. Kukah, during a press conference at Saint Bakhitha Catholic Secretariat in Sokoto, last Tuesday, explained that the behaviour and attitudes of the president was causing tension and anxiety in the country. He said: “I’m not speaking because I’m a Christian but because I’m a Nigerian. Some appointments made by the president are lopsided, even some northern elite are not happy with some of his decisions.”

Our president’s clannishness is evidently unprecedented. People from just a section of the country now dominate key departments and agencies. I doubt if Buhari can ever amend his ways. However, it is heartwarming seeing people like Kukah adding their voices to the clamour for the President to respect our constitution. Buhari has shown so much disdain for the Federal Character law. Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution emphatically states that the composition of the government of the federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect federal character and the need to promote national loyalty. This constitutional provision is to ensure that there shall be no predominance of a few states or a few ethnic groups or other factional divisions in government or any of its agencies. Unfortunately, our President cares less about this crucial section of the constitution.