New National ID Card: Safe For ATM, Must Be Safe For Voting Too -By Micheal A. Adeniyi
I have read a who lot about the new national ID, I heard it would serve as a MasterCard, I heard it will be connected to the BVN and I heard it will go for 5k naira. We have been told to comply. But that’s half job done.
Honestly, the national ID is a good idea, we need data in this country, but why should the voters card remain free? we have a sophisticated national ID now. We need to protect our identity, but we must keep voters card free so that voters from Niger, Chad, and Cameroon can keep voting? Hell No!
We will pay for the new ID card and the new National ID card should not only be used as ATM, it should also serve as voters card and yes we have agreed to pay 5k for it. This meant INEC does not need billions for voters card anymore, we will vote with the new national ID card! We can help government cut down the cost of everything.
