New Skills Acquisition Centres in Taraba North: Campaign Promises Delivered -By Sa’ad Abubakar Zongre

The Senator of Northern Taraba Senatorial District in the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Shu’aibu Isa Lau showed his faithfulness and trustworthiness to the people of his constituency by fulfilling part of the campaign promises he made to them on the eve of the last (2019) general/senatorial elections through the recent completion of three (3) standard Skills Acquisition Centres in Ardo-Kola, Lau and Zing Local Government Areas (LGAs). These earlier-mentioned three (3) LGAs were chosen to, principally, pilot the take-off of the laudable constituency projects with the remaining three (3) LGAs of Jalingo, Karim-Lamido and Yorro to benefit from similar or other projects in the months ahead.

As a successful businessman and politician, the Distinguished Senator’s economic-friendly decision in constructing/establishing the centres was informed by the strong desire to compliment government efforts in improving the welfare and well-being of the people through skills-empowerment for economic self-reliance. When commissioned and fully equipped, the Skills Acquisition Centres are expected to achieve the following;

i. Provide fitting and ready-made venues for the targeted beneficiaries to acquire skills or enhance the skills that they already have through enrolling and attending regular or periodic trainings to be conducted there.

ii. Inculcate the values or culture of hardwork, discipline and industry in the minds of the targeted beneficiaries.

iii. Eradicate or reduce the level of laziness, joblessness and poverty in the District.

iv. Contribute in the infrastructural development of the communities/LGAs through the mere presence of the centres, and

v. Generally, provide short and long-term solutions to the myriad of economic difficulties/challenges facing the society.

In the light of this, it is imperative for the persons or relevant aides of the Distinguished Senator who may be saddled with the responsibility of managing the centres to prioritize the enrollment of the most needy or vulnerable among the people as beneficiaries based on the following categorizations;

i. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in camps or in the larger society.

ii. Needy widows.

iii.Needy orphans from 12 years and above,

iv. The needy among the physically-challenged or disabled.

v. Needy women of advanced age (non-widows), youth (both females and males) and the needy among the elderly or men of advanced age, and

vi. Any other individual(s) or groups among the less-privilege.

Having started delivering on his campaign promises already; in less than six (6) months since his inauguration, the Distinguished Senator is clearly indicating his readiness to always do his utmost best for the good of the good people of Taraba North in line with his popular mandate and people-centred leadership.

Zongre is a Legislative Aide in the National Assembly and contributed this piece from Yerima Bappa Sanda Road, Turaki “A” Ward, Jalingo



