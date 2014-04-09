NHRC Indictment: The Nigerian Army Should Be Given More Credit.

With dismay and amazement i listened to Nigerians cheer and make merry at the declaration or rather, the pronounced indictment by the National Human Rights Commission on the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Army and the Directorate of the State Security Service. I took my time to go through the 83-page report sent in by the Commission, as engaging and interesting as it sounded, one thing they never established is how they came to the conclusion that those people living in that uncompleted building weren’t members of the Boko Haram insurgents. I searched and read in between lines hoping to catch a glimpse of that part that defines these so-called victims but never did. So the question is, on what ground are the NHRC basing their report and indictment on?

As a matter of experience, there is no way that a group of army officers or members of the State Security Service will storm an area or a building and immediately open fire. They are too discipline for that and i expected the National Human Rights Commission as well as the quick-to-action Nigerians to know that. Our military personnels deserves more than they are presently getting from Nigerians. These men and women on uniform put their life at risk to make sure that you and i sleep soundly and please, don’t say it’s their job or that’s what they signed for. How many of us do our jobs well in this country? They need to be given more credit than they are getting from us today. Time and time again their actions have been condemned both by the Northern governors who are the architect of the entire problem, as well as the chieftains or the Lamidos, why? Why don’t they also condemn the actions of these Boko Haram insurgents with an even more stronger terms as they do the Nigerian army?

Well, the National Human Rights Commission is not a COURT and their mandate does not extend to what they are trying to do. What they have done is more like a recommendation and nothing more. This is actually not the first time we are seeing such form of indictment. The National Assembly did it during the time of the erstwhile Stock Exchange boss, Arunma Oteh. Be that as it may, my concern is the negative name given to the Nigerian army who are fighting the strongest form of terrorism in the world -domestic terrorism! They must be allowed to do their work so these problem can be quenched once and for all.

I am not saying that they shouldn’t be monitored, or checked. I am not saying that they should be allowed to fly around boundless, no! Everything has its limitations and if the Nigerian government don’t spell this out for those making their jobs difficult for them, getting or stopping the activities of the Boko Haram may be far fetched.

If they say that the eight people killed are not members of Boko Haram, then let them show the military men who the Boko Haram members are and where their hideout is, enough of this damaging politics.

