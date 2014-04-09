NHRC Indictment: The Nigerian Army Should Be Given More Credit.

April 9, 2014 | Filed under: National Issues | Posted by:

nhrc

With dismay and amazement i listened to Nigerians cheer and make merry at the declaration or rather, the pronounced indictment by the National Human Rights Commission on the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigerian Army and the Directorate of the State Security Service. I took my time to go through the 83-page report sent in by the Commission, as engaging and interesting as it sounded, one thing they never established is how they came to the conclusion that those people living in that uncompleted building weren’t members of the Boko Haram insurgents. I searched and read in between lines hoping to catch a glimpse of that part that defines these so-called victims but never did. So the question is, on what ground are the NHRC basing their report and indictment on?

As a matter of experience, there is no way that a group of army officers or members of the State Security Service will storm an area or a building and immediately open fire. They are too discipline for that and i expected the National Human Rights Commission as well as the quick-to-action Nigerians to know that. Our military personnels deserves more than they are presently getting from Nigerians. These men and women on uniform put their life at risk to make sure that you and i sleep soundly and please, don’t say it’s their job or that’s what they signed for. How many of us do our jobs well in this country? They need to be given more credit than they are getting from us today. Time and time again their actions have been condemned both by the Northern governors who are the architect of the entire problem, as well as the chieftains or the Lamidos, why? Why don’t they also condemn the actions of these Boko Haram insurgents with an even more stronger terms as they do the Nigerian army?

The hideout of the victims.

The hideout of the victims.

Well, the National Human Rights Commission is not a COURT and their mandate does not extend to what they are trying to do. What they have done is more like a recommendation and nothing more. This is actually not the first time we are seeing such form of indictment. The National Assembly did it during the time of the erstwhile Stock Exchange boss, Arunma Oteh. Be that as it may, my concern is the negative name given to the Nigerian army who are fighting the strongest form of terrorism in the world -domestic terrorism! They must be allowed to do their work so these problem can be quenched once and for all.
I am not saying that they shouldn’t be monitored, or checked. I am not saying that they should be allowed to fly around boundless, no! Everything has its limitations and if the Nigerian government don’t spell this out for those making their jobs difficult for them, getting or stopping the activities of the Boko Haram may be far fetched.

If they say that the eight people killed are not members of Boko Haram, then let them show the military men who the Boko Haram members are and where their hideout is, enough of this damaging politics.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

No related posts.

  • joden roben

    GOOD DAY , I JUST WANT TO INFORM YOU ALL THAT APPLY FOR AIR FORCE, Nigerian Defense Academy 66th Regular Course 2013/2014, DID EXAM YOU WANT US TO HELP YOU TO PROCESS THE ADMISSION SO THAT YOU WILL BE RECRUITED THIS YEAR PLEASE CONTACT US ON 08117666572 AND YOU WILL BE GLAD HELPING OUT IN THE WILL OF GOD

  • mathew

    good news for those who want to join NDA for this year session. i will be helping 10 candidates who are ready to join. so who so ever that need this offer should contact me on 08151871776 god bless you all as you call you will be glad in return.

  • sunday

    NIGERIA ARMY 72RRI RECRUITMENT STARTED MONDAY 8 STEPEMBER AND WILL END SATURDAY 18 OCTBER 2014.
    The recruitment exercise will commence with the Pre-Screening Examination to be written by candidates shortlisted based on general
    suitability criteria for service in the Nigerian Army. We all know that it take the wise to get into the Nigeria army, therefore if you are aong that wise once that need that dream to be archive than be rest assured that you have find that link you have be waiting for. to secure your admission into the Nigeria army
    FOR MORE INFO CALL Col.Asuku Usman 08117663312 or 08125497365
    Email [email protected]

  • GEN MUSA

    Good news to those that wrote the army examination, the names has just been shortlisted 13th November 2014 for those coming for training,interview and to get their outfit. if you did not found your name then you can call me for assistant and i will help you out 07035290773. call now for help concerning the ongoing NA examination and interview. If your name is not among the ARMY RECRUITMENT OF TRADESMEN/WOMEN 2014 list,please all applicants who did not see their name should please contact +2347035290773 for help. Nigeria is our country,together we can keep peace in Nigeria.

  • tunde

    If you know you apply the Nigeria Army recruitment form, and you have not be shortlisted for those candidate that will write the examination, quickly contact major general wale tunde for help or assistance so that your details will be shortlisted to join the candidate that will be writing the exam on 3rd of October.08067620522

  • gen yusuf

    Nigerian Defence Academy admission 2015/2016 is presently on. For help or assistance to get contact 08151871776.
    because i will be helping 10 serious applicant. THANK YOU.

    The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Nigeria
    NDA.EDU.NG

  • major general gbenga

    Hello Nigerians
    i am major general ade gbenga from the Nigeria Army, If you know you wrote the Nigeria Army Exam 3rd October 2015, and you want your name to be out on the successful list for the candidate that will get the recruitment of the Nigeria Army. So many candidate don t know that after writing the Army Exam they need to secure their details so that their names will be out.
    but i am here to give help and assistance to anyone who is willy to get into the Nigerian Army Recruitment .
    contact me on 07035958307 for an urgent appointment because names will be out on 12th October, Pr-Screening will star 19th of October.
    i want to use this time to tell those that really needs this help to join the Nigeria Army Recruitment training . call general ade gbenga and you must go for the army training by my power :

  • ayola

    hello my name is major ganaral david ayola. I want to use this opportunit,to help those who want to join the Nigeria army , am doing this because , I want some youth out there to be employed , and if you need and information for nda or you need help , or you want to secure your admission for you , you can contact major general david ayola +2349051855832 for help okay, also if you are interested in nda is out ,contact mr ayola for help

  • THIS IS TO NOTIFY ALL APPLICANTS THAT THE NDA 68 REGULAR COURSE FORM WILL BE OUT AFTER JAMB EXAMS, AND ONLY CANDIDATES WHO MEET THE CUT OFF MARK WILL BE ALLOWED TO REGISTER FOR THE ENTRANCE EXAMS.
    BEST REGARDS
    NDA KADUNA.
    FOR ANY ESQUIRES OR INTO NDA ..
    CONTACT US now 08106245519
    FOR ANY ESQUIRES OR ASSISTANCE INTO NDA ..

  • major general yusuf

    ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE GENERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIANS,
    Instructions to all 75RRI Applicants:
    This is to inform all the Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening

    Examination are to check the website on for the list of successful candidates for

    the Zonal Screening Exercise. Any Candidates who didn’t pass the Pre-screening

    Should Contact Admin on 07037644145, to any assistance for him/her to make it to

    the Zonal Screening and also direct to the depot for training in Zaria. Contact

    Admin on 07037644145,for any assistance
    Please Note:- For Any candidates whose name is not shortlisted for the Zonal-

    Screening Should Contact the Admin on 07037644145, 07037644145 to be shortlisted

    successfully and for your name will also be selected among the Candidates going

    direct to the Depot for Training in Zaria.

  • major general gbenga

    HELLO,NIGERIANS…..i am major General Ade Gbenga from the nigeria army,if you know you worte the Nigeria army Examination,and your name is not out,you want me to help you to join the Nigeria army75 recruitment kindly call me,on:09027380372,if you want to join them for the training that will comment here in zaria,you are going to call me:09027380372 for assistance or to secure your application details,and you want me to help you call me and i have that power and influence to do it for you.we where haven people that have h.i.v 100 and so many of them haven sickness,we need a replacement of candidate,call me now i will do it for you.

  • prophet solution

    Hello Nigerians, I am
    major general adem adeyemi
    from Abuja,
    The Nigerian Air
    force 2016/2017 Do
    you need help,or
    you wish to secure
    your result or
    upgrade The Nigeria
    Defence
    Academy&Nigerian
    Air force
    Examination result,i
    major general G.A adem adeyemi
    will help you
    secure and upgrade
    your result, no
    matter how it maybe
    even the last NDA
    thats just past,i will
    make my candidate
    get into
    the Nigerian army.
    Your Name will be
    on Batch A/B of this
    Air force regular
    Course for
    the Academic
    Session. for
    assistance into the
    Nigeria Air force
    ,NDA,
    IMMIGRATION, call
    major general adem
    FOR HELP
    on:08146888050