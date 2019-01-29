Nigeria 2019 & Daddy Freeze: Osinbajo Is Not The Responsibility Of RCCG & Adeboye -By Nneka Okumazie

There can be legitimate criticisms of RCCG. But on the issue of the government: VP Osinbajo is responsible for VP Osinbajo. Not RCCG. Not the Senior Pastor of the Church.

It is important to understand the role of the Church in the life of a genuine Christian, or say Pastor. Accepting Christ and doing all He requires is a conscious decision – and voluntary. It is never by force and the option is to do things according to one’s Faith.

The messages of holiness, righteousness, consecration, sanctification, baptisms [Water/Spirit], and worship [Spirit/Truth], are always made in Church generally, to reinforce Faith, and to detail the expectations of the LORD.

After that, the rest is left to the individual, to be hearer and doer, to have ears and hear what the Spirit says, to be an example of believers, etc.

The leading questions for VP Osinbajo are his passion, power, personal values and trained profession. This is the same question for any politician regardless of religion or ethnicity.

What were his passions and what are his passions? What power or authority does he have and how does he wield it? What are his personal values and his ethical extents? How does his academic training impart making policies – he’s involved in and his stance for the supremacy of the law?

Whatever the answers are to those, his Christianity is personal, and he has nothing to prove on his Faith.

Any Christian can allow GOD in their life as they choose. Some can limit their Faith and still profess the Faith.

There are limits to what any Pastor, or member can individually say or advise anyone in Church. There are boundaries in life, and in Church.

General messages for all are for all. Personal counsel, prayers, invitations, etc. are within limits and discretion.

VP Osinbajo is not the only political executive in the Church. VP Osinbajo is not also the only prominent member of the Church. VP Osinbajo is not the only one who had a change of careers in the Church. VP Osinbajo is not the only Pastor with access in the Church.

Yes, the VP is different and highly placed, but he’s not different from several others in positions, who have to indirectly represent the Church.

That status, of not only being a Christian, but to not bring a bad name to Christ and His Church, follows many every day in everything they do.

A major controversy over the suspension of a senior law official made lots of people swipe at RCCG, in attack on the VP.

Whatever the case, RCCG has no connection with the decision of a government – whatever the role of the VP in the situation.

Yes, many say the situation is really bad, and it could be, but how bad is it compared to no lasting electricity in the forever of Nigeria?

The VP is not the problem of Nigeria, neither is the Church. There are private sector executives and heads of government agencies that have far more power for national development than the VP.

Maybe there are positive things about VP Osinbajo, maybe some can see it, maybe some can’t see it, but criticisms of VP Osinbajo will never count for anyone as work done for national development.

The VP is also not a problem for the Church. RCCG, or any true Church in the world, cannot pick who comes to, or stays with JESUS. Their goal is to spread the gospel and help each other stand firm.

The larger decision of a government does not cross Scriptural and doctrinal boundaries of the Church, for the VP. His position is not a Salvation crisis.

There are things he could have been involved in, that would make the Church dissociate from him. There are also things he could have done – to satisfy critics, that many would have hailed him and his prior profession not the Church.

There is a default expectation of prominent people to be activists, even though the model for activism in Nigeria is flawed and produced little to no enduring development, except for certain personal benefits – to those involved.

The VP is his own man and not a responsibility of the Church. Same way the profession of any Christian is the responsibility of that Christian, not a Church matter, or a Church intervention situation.

The Church has its primary mission, and it is not to lose focus. It can do welfare, do several kinds of stuff, but the mission of the Church is to fellowship, witness, etc.

If RCCG holds a program at their gathering headquarters and they – uniquely – cause traffic, then RCCG can be criticized. But if on that same highway, without RCCG gathering, there’s always massive traffic, it is better to be fair before blaming the Church.

Also, if there’s often traffic – across Nigeria, largely unsolved and horrible, maybe Nigeria has a traffic problem, and not a RCCG matter.

If RCCG has parishes everywhere, they should be seen as Salvation centers, or Faith Clinics, or Hope Therapy Homes. RCCG parishes don’t hinder national development. If the world does not have solution to effective handling of rejection, disappointment, failure, sorrow, etc.

Then RCCG for genuine Christians is a place to fellowship and remember the Word of GOD for situations. The Church of GOD has endless life and mind applicability that science or whatever else can’t resolve and it works for devout Christians. Hope is better than despair. Faith is better than despondency.

RCCG is not the only, say social gathering place, common across Nigeria, so the Church has done no wrong. Some people are addicted to strange stuff, some have deep emptiness, some are perennially unhappy, and they find ways to stabilize their minds, but they criticize genuine Christians who go to Church to get what can never be bought.

If RCCG has Pastors who know powerful people, it is not a bad thing. The message of Salvation was shared with people, in the Scriptures, regardless of class.

There was also a major Prophet in the Scriptures, whom a woman was kind to, and he asked her if he should speak to the king on her behalf, or to the commander of the armies. So yes, it is possible to be a follower of GOD and be very well connected.

Everything is not poverty. People can prosper legitimately, regardless of all conspiracies. There are faithful Christians, those with pure heart unto the LORD, seeking perfection unto GOD.

Yes, there are terrible stories, but there are faithful Christians.

Giving in Church is voluntary and according to one’s Faith. It is always good to think of how the Churches in the Epistles were funded, and how they grew. It is also good to think of how could their services have gone?

Giving is not by force and if there are better ways to spread the gospel, why not use it – so long it is not for show, or to induce laziness.

There can also be some heartbreaking health conditions, for some families. If anyone wants to give, they should with a clean heart, not for show or to shame the Church.

The Church should do as much as it can do with all sincerity, but the Church is limited, and there are clear roles of the public and private sectors in the conditions of living. Church cannot be everything to everybody. Some people have a contaminated idea of the role of the Church.

Church does not cause poverty: income, purchasing power [of that income] and conditions of living, does.

Salvation is personal. The judgment of GOD, for everyone and situation is case by case. Anybody can game Christianity to others, but never to the Holy Spirit.

By now, it should be understood that government is not the solution to Nigeria’s underdevelopment. It will be important to find new ways to grow, sourcing great ideas in different problem areas, and getting to work in small scale from different locations.

For those angry that people are going to Church, or that there are genuine lovers of GOD, there is an experience that some have had that is as simple as this.

, And Sarah said,has made me laugh, and all who hear will laugh with me.]

