Nigeria: A Country of Walking Corpses Who Fear Deaths Than Freedom -By Gbenga Oloniniran

Having read of a late Adeniran who was a corps member in Oyo state, I drew some conclusions to the theme of this article out of emotions. He could have passed out with his colleagues in October 2019. Unfortunately, just yesterday, his family was paid 1.9 Million naira by the Oyo state INEC chairman to compensate for the loss of Adeniran’s life which was lost during the electoral process in the state in February. That was the life insurance policy by INEC and government for a person’s life lost while serving the ‘government-father land.’

The recently conducted Kogi election was popular for its violence, the most violent of its kind in the state as reported. Another Corp member was said to have been murdered and the PDP Women leader burnt to death too, these are amidst several other casualties reported on daily basis across the country. The death of the women leader made more news than the corp member’s death, like we know, this is a country of two types of citizens.

Until their deaths, these corp members must have toiled hard with their families to attain that stage before being cut short by state violence. They could have grown to become breadwinners, just like the women leader was a mother too, but what we have is an unfortunate story happening to their families and loved ones.

In what seemed like an unfortunately violent day for Kogi, the same election day witnessed a fatal fire accident resulting from an exploded fuel tanker, and this led another eight humans to become corpses. Another families were put in sorrow. We recall a similar tanker fire hazard on Lagos highway sometime in 2018 where people and property were burnt to ashes. Everyday is violent in Nigeria being a country where government’s actions and inactions have been violent on the people. The infrastructural decay and selfish governance in the country kill faster than epidemic infections.

With the death tolls rising everyday in Nigeria, resulting from avoidable accidents, preventable disease infections, starvation motivated by poverty, suicides driven by depressions, and from those killed for the crimes that are systematically created by the state, in all of these, it appears the fears of Nigerians to fight for freedom actually kill us faster too. We have seen the most conservative citizens fall victims of stray bullets and street violence, and they die in the cause. In our institutions, the fear of students for victimization, causing inabilities to resist unfavorable policies actually lead some if not many of them to greater disasters. In OAU, the inability to resist eviction from hostels and call for erection of more as against eviction has led many students to den of insecurities in forms of robberies and killings in their town residence. Academic delays, cybercrime, prostitution and drop-outs still rock our students in schools for fear to reject pocket tearing fees. We recall also how incessant armed robberies and injuries have greeted students of U.I, and how sex for grade assaults have become rampant in many schools resulting from the silence of many and failure to organize. All of these are nurtured by fear.

Many students have always been in haste to graduate and therefore deserted struggles for their rights on campuses, they hope to get out and end individual oppression if they can defeat poverty through any means out there.

Upon graduating, many are still poor and jobless, these are amidst others who die while serving their ‘father land.’ They forget the system is rested on the pillars of injustice, that is the poverty of many for the riches of few. This is what we need to tackle.

We have seen people who fear to come out in demonstration against insecurity being murdered, raped and robbed in their own abodes.

We have seen the rule of law being raped in case you ever trusted your justice to be served in the courts. We have seen police paying ransom to kidnappers to regain their freedom, this is also in case you ever rely on the state security for your safety. We have seen judges being kidnapped, including doctors, pastors and lecturers, so you do not think Nigeria cannot happen to you irrespective of your profession or caliber. Even the rich are not totally spared.

Fela sang that my people fear too much; they fear to fight for justice, they fear for freedom, they even fear the air around them. Nigerians fear to fight, yet we do not want to die, do not want poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and more. But if the myriads of these are what we wake up to everyday, how do we end them?

If we must be safe and comfortable; be alive and be a free people, everything we want is on the other side of fear.

At the mercies of the Nigerian infrastructures and governance, everyone is a walking corpse, we are more dead than alive.

Gbenga Oloniniran.

[email protected] He tweets at @gbenga_von