Nigeria: A Country Still In Search Of Redemption -By Abolaji Adeniran

One of the most potent weapons that have kept humanity going in the face of daunting challenges is hope. Hope is an optimistic state of mind that is based on an expectation of positive outcomes with respect to events and circumstances in one’s life or the world at large. Thus, a man in deep trouble believes that inasmuch there is life; there is hope for a better tomorrow. Infact, anyone in Nigeria that is not privilege to belong to the less than 10% of the elites in the society will need an army of hope to survive the multi facet problems that continue to ridicule the country amongst comity of nations.

From the unending Boko Haram crisis in the north east to the religious as well as tribal crisis, ritualist killings, armed robbery, kidnapping and herdsmen problem rampaging other part of the country; Nigeria is indeed at a precipice. Nigerians run from one part of the country to a presumed safer side of the country forgetting that it’s a matter of different stroke to different folks. The fact is that death hovers across the country and no one is safe. This explains the necessity of hope in a pariah state like Nigeria where human life has little or no value. Workers are barely paid their entitlement; roads have become a death trap consuming the blood of Nigerians especially graduates and corpers in a ritual like manner. Barely can an academic calendar go by without lecturers going on strike action. Infact, both the universities and polytechnics lectures are currently on strike. Security of lives and properties has become a luxury which the government can’t even afford for its citizens. The killing of the immediate former Chief of Defence Staff; Alex Badeh speaks volume of how terrible security has become in Nigeria. Nigeria has become the capital of the poorest people on earth with more than 87 million of the country’s population living below two dollars per day. Unemployment is on the rise with 20.9 million people are without jobs according to the Bureau of Statistic’s 3rd quarter report; while consumer price index is not even doing better. It just appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel in Nigeria as everywhere is covered in darkness and according to the minister of Power, Road and Housing; government is not to be blamed for the darkness in the country.

It was this search for redemption that led to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari after 16years of PDP rule that was characterized by hanky-panky. Infact, the PDP rule was so profane that its National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus begged Nigerians for forgiveness. Unfortunately, the 4years rule of APC arguable has not brought any succour to the teeming population. Infact, it never rain but pours as ‘the degraded Boko Haram’ group continues to unleash terror in a seamless manner (as epitomised by Metele massacre). Government statistics to celebrate economy growth does not juxtapose with reality. Government officials celebrate mediocrity with so much passion, while Buhari’s proclivity of addressing Nigerians only when on international voyage is a political testimony to the massive gap between the president and his people. No accountability, no transparency and worst still no acceptance of responsibility by the government. The story we hear every day is passing of bucks which have become the customised ringing tone of this administration. President Buhari and his cabinet members continue to wallows in obfuscation, reminding us while the PDP 16years rule was an unmitigated disaster but failed to convince us on why theirs won’t be a tragedy waiting to manifest.

In a saner society, the opposition party is expected to be a redeemed apostle who must have learnt from it past mistakes and thus, had become a purveyor of hope in the society but unfortunately, the leading opposition party; the PDP are just as miserable as their ruling counterpart. No genuine policies explaining a detailed approach of how to address the problems in the country, infact, the party most intelligent supporter cannot coherently outline the party’s manifesto or Atiku’s economy policies. What we have instead is a dollarized campaign that promotes public looting if voted into power, while name calling, abuses and propaganda to excite their supporters are what characterize campaigns. In the light of this, many are convinced that the two leading presidential candidates for the 2019 election doesn’t have what it takes to deliver the country from the plethora of her challenges. However, for the sake of hope, the expected redemption might just come from whoever wins between the two and if not so, the ruination continues.

Abolaji Adeniran is a media enthusiast and public affairs analyst

