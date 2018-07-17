Nigeria, a country we find ourselves -By Aare Azeez Anjuwon

So pathetic, since era of military regime, our security personnel are mostly danced to the tunes of incumbent administrators. Ayo Fayose and PDP of 2014, a good strategy used to unseat Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, therefore it is a process, which may continue if proper action not taken to curb the higgledy piggledy of unsophisticated political system.

Though I often write if not moved by trending happenings. Saturday July 14, 2018, I was completely befuddled how APC used federal might to defeat governorship candidate of PDP, outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and their cohorts upon their boastful preparedness for Ekiti State Governorship election.

To be candid, I disliked Governor Fayose style of governance, but one good thing you can’t take away from him is that, he is a gallant foot soldier, he remained in PDP while fellow kinsmen were decamping after 2015 general election, same respect goes to Jagaban of AD during Obasanjo Democratic era. Many failed to realize that, Democratic system of government need strong opposition to deliver campaign promises. Likewise every leader or manager has a good and bad sides.

Fayose good side is that he fought gallantly as voice of opposition which is good for our democracy while his bad side is that he failed to strategically fight Federal might. Strategy Asiwaju Bola Tinubu still using today to capture Southwest Region for the 2nd times in Nigeria fourth Republic. Strategy still goes a long way than frontier attack against federal might. Either he like it or not, EFCC will start hunting for his head from now while his kinsmen will merged into background, dissociate themselves or decamp to avoid court trials.

Considering huge sum of money spent during 2014 presidential and just concluded Ekiti State election by APC, PDP, and with recent formation of CUPP; it is now clear that our political leaders are fighting for selfish interest to remain in power while leaving the poor to remain in abject poverty.

My Final Opinion on EkitiDecides2018, Governor Fayose knew that he has lost before election, the reason he was seeking public sympathy.

According to political instability in our dear nation, the process is not new to Ekiti people also, they will soon get tired of Fayemi palava because mostly current if not all Nigerians political leaders are deceitful. Ekiti case is like Republican and Democrat of USA. In the next 4 years, opposition may take over again.

To the poor masses in Ekiti, you’ve all exchanged cash of #4000 and #5000 from both APC and PDP respectively to cast your votes due to poverty. Therefore, spend the money wisely and put your hope in God, if newly elected Governor John Fayemi fulfilled his political campaign promises, kindly commend his government after 4years and if otherwise, don’t lament because you’ve all exchanged your right for cash.

This should serve as a lesson to emerging young leaders vying for political offices. Never outshine the master, keys to power by Robert Greene. When you show yourself like outgoing governor of Ekiti State, you naturally stir up all kind of resentment, envy and other manifestations of insecurity. This is to be expected. Always remembered you are alone with your taught while fighting for the masses because they will surely turn their back once you’re finished.

God bless Nigeria.

Aare Azeez Anjuwon

Lagos, Nigeria.

July 16, 2018, 22:40 GMT.

