Nigeria, A Country With Systemic Sickness -By Fola Ojo

At every conjuncture in life’s expeditions, humans desire many things that many times are never achieved. We pursue answers to many toilsome questions to no avail. We dig hard and stubborn grounds for earth’s precious gems we never find. We shed tears of pain that never cease flowing. And we make specific moves that we hope will one day make our mountains move; but instead, the large natural elevation from the earth’s surface continues to bloat and balloon in size.

This same narrative is applicable to confused and bemused nations. These nations are still struggling with commonsense economic strides. The bulk of the countries in all manner of turmoil today are in Black Africa. Nigeria stands tall amidst them all. Life is only 10% what happens to you, and 90% what you do about it. Whatever happened to Nigeria in the past is a cancelled cheque. But what exactly are we doing today about our many ills? How faithful truly are we about confronting the afflictions that confront us? How sincere and knowledgeable are our leaders? How wide awake are the followers who do obeisance to them in galling genuflection? What are on Nigeria’s forward-march blueprints for the next 10, 20 or 30 years, and our children’s tomorrow? Will the cornucopian haemorrhage and hounding heteronomy ever end? Who has the answer to all the nagging questions about Nigeria without detouring into a trashy tergiversation?

Countries that desire breakthroughs usually step out of what or where they know to explore what or where they know not. They step out of familiar territories into areas unfamiliar. Rwanda is a good example. Twenty-five years ago, the landlocked East African country with a green, mountainous landscape plunged into a big brutal war that lasted only 100 days. At the end, brothers and sisters snuffed life out of one another. One million lives became guests of the Grim Reaper. The country reeled into economic desolation. Today, Rwanda’s economy has been diversified from an entirely agriculture-dependent one to developing services and a growing manufacturing sector. It is the third least corrupt country on the African continent behind the Seychelles and Botswana. Suddenly, government becomes appealing to citizens. Extorting private school system is running extinct. Public schools are now more popular than private. Student enrolment in the latter decreased from 101,510 to 79,076 in one year while enrolment in public and government-aided schools almost doubled in the same period. The Rwandan Ministry of Education did not only hugely invest in expanding capacity and teaching infrastructure at public schools across the country, it also introduced the school feeding programme and abolished school fees, making them more attractive to parents.

Nigeria has 153 universities, and 140 polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education. Hundreds of applications for more private universities sit on the desk of the National Universities Commission for approval. Nigerian tertiary institutions produce about 500,000 graduates every year, 80% of them unemployable because they lack attributes such as analytical and good communication skills. The graduates went through school, but school didn’t go through them. Our public schools are not better than public toilets. A nation building its tomorrow on a paraplegic educational system will crumble on the wheelchair of retrogression and backwardness. Life is only ten percent what happens to anyone, and ninety percent what you do about it.

I read an expressed public opinion of the immediate past governor of my home state of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola. The former governor who was speaking in the context of Nigeria’s economy, population, and comparison with a nation like Brazil said: “In 2017, Brazil had a population of approximately 200 million people almost about what Nigeria has. That year, Brazil had a revenue of about $600 billion and a budget of $700 billion. Nigeria in that same year made $13 billion and a budget of $23 billion. Are the two countries equal? We don’t remember that we are poor here in Nigeria. If we have a deep thought, we ought to have a day of weeping every month. If we don’t work harder to improve our fortunes, we would continue to be poor”. Why must Nigeria, a nation so bountifully blessed, and yet so broke and bruised lag behind in all good things?

I was a little boy when the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, came down hard on gas flaring in Nigeria. Up till today, the obnoxious wastage is still in practice. In the first five months of last year, Nigeria lost $416.224m, about N127.78bn to gas flaring. Oil and gas companies operating in the country flared a total of 130.07 billion standard cubic feet of gas within that period. Annually, Nigeria burns its natural gas worth up to $2.5bn. A product we need to pump back into oil wells for production of more crude oil, and the same we can sell to the world to increase the nation’s revenue is wasted in ignorance.

I hope you remember that once upon a time, a total sum of $29.635bn or N6.52tn was wasted on electricity supply between three presidents. Projects that cost, for example, N10m, N20bn was earmarked for them leaving a conduit for gluttons to continue to garrote a fragile economy with corruption. The same contract re-awarded to the same people under different names as a cycle of crime continued. How can a nation become great with such garroting greed? Any house that corruption builds will not stand; it will become desolate.

In the last eight years, a whopping sum of N45tn has been splurged in Nigeria with nothing much to show for it. A democratic practice that drains is a practice that drowns. This is a systemic sickness! Systemic problems can only be challenged with a collective effort and determination to obliterate them.

Does Nigeria deserve a chokehold of hunger and poverty? Where are our armour bearers? Where are men like Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who sang, spoke, and blew trumpet to power? Where are men like Gani Fawehinmi who dared grenades and guns of men with power? Where are men like Aminu Kano who gave it all up for the poor to rise up? Age may have taken a toll on Balarabe Musa, but where are men/women like him? Voices of revolution. Voices of recalibration. Voices of change. Where are they in present-day Nigeria? Where are men/women who will not bow down to moola, and not kowtow to gold? Where are men/women without price? Where is revolution without a revolutionary? Where are the evidence in the lives of ordinary Nigerians that theirs is a rich country?

Sigmund Freud, the man who first formalised the idea of psychotherapy, was a profound pessimist about human nature. Freud felt that life is governed by deep, dark drives that we can only tenuously control. The behaviourist described human beings as troubled creatures in need of repair. Whatever needs a repair must have been damaged and defaced in its original form. Nigeria has been defaced and damaged almost in its entire form. Where is he who is the repairer of the breach?

