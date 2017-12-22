Nigeria And Corruption:The Bride We Love To Hate -By Ishaq Usman

“The search for a scapegoat is the easiest of all hunting expedition”

Dwight David Eisenhower, American Army General and 34th President couldn’t be more apt. The one searching for faults looks round and around,worryingly,when tranquillity would have sufficed, looking to lash onto any shred of ambiguity, or in the case of it’s absence, obfuscating reality. They do this and overtime,develop this malodorous desire to point fingers,forgetting the sardonic state of their own bodily existence. Nigerians fit this description in totality. We’re quick to point and lampoon the political vaudeville our leaders organise forgetting that what we do daily ranks in the same category or even worse. In this country, corruption has been institutionalized in our being since we were born. I’ll paint a scenario to buttress my point.

Mr and Mrs John got married in the midst of convivial excitement. While the wedding ceremony wasn’t ostentatious, it was filled with love as friends from far and near attended. Mr. John was a middle class worker with wages sufficient to take care of the immediate needs of his family only. Musa,a commercial tricyclist was his neighbour. Mr John,being a man with foresight,”blesses ” Musa with few hundreds of Naira… just in case anything happens.

Musa,consequently places him amongst the upper echelon of customers that have superseding needs. When it rained in town,Musa in his tricycle,drove past people who had nowhere to go. They pleaded with him to offer them a lift but he refused. Mr. John placed a call across and he came running.

Mrs John went into labour at midnight. Musa as usual was there. He was taken to a near by hospital her sister works as a nurse. Seeing her sister in pains,the madam nurse that literally neglected or was indifferent to the plight of other patients suddenly became up and doing. Luckily, a boy was born and was christened Tade. Trade grew into a nice teenager and protective big brother for his siblings. His mum told him to defend them no matter what they did. He should never scold them in public even if they did wrong.He virtually grew up with that belief. When he was in Js2,he owed school fees for a year. He wasn’t sent home however as his mum’s sister’s friend worked there. Others who weren’t that fortunate to know anyone in the school were sent home. He always complained about one particular teacher that was very “wicked” to him. The teacher always punished him when he doesn’t do right.

When he was in SS3,his parents registered him for WAEC. The center was carefully cherry picked based on some parameters. They carefully selected a magic centre where everything is written on the board. He did pass. His daddy’s friend’s family’s friend’s brother knows some one working in the university he applied for. He was asked to provide his details and voila,his admission came in. As usual,those who weren’t blessed with this kind of relationship and were more deserving of it didn’t make it.

Tade passed or struggled past the rigours and vigours of the self restricting and destructing nature of Nigerian universities. He wanted doing his NYSC close to where he lived so he contacted his course mate who had a friend’s father working with NYSC. Everything was tailor made to suit his wants. The #19,8k stipend paid to him wasn’t enough. He diligently, to be very fair to him, searched for alternatives and found one. It was now an “NYSC-or-Hustle” thing. He went to his PPA and struck a deal where 60% of his stipend will be paid into someone’s account. As usual, those that didn’t know how to strike such a deal were left to ruminate and suffer the ignominy of late payments and insufficient finances.

He roamed the streets after NYSC searching for a job but to no avail. He remembered having a course mate who was the son of a politician. He contacted him. He was told to come for an aptitude test for which he wasn’t qualified in the first place. He failed the test but did get the job courtesy of his friend’s magnanimity.

John worked late that day. As he stepped out of his office,he saw the most beautiful girl on earth. He was able to trace where she lived. He came there the next day to see her. Being a nre person in the area,he called a boy and whispered something into his ear. The boy was indifferent. He placed something in his hands and his mood tightened up. He went to call the girl..

We all know how this story ended. It’s time we stop the blames. We’re not a part of the problem. We’re the problem.

Ishaq Usman,a writer and poet based in Kano. He can be reached @NajAlpharouque on Twitter.

