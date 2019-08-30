Nigeria and the cry for a revolution -By Fola Ojo

Invisible walls of the geographical expression called Nigeria have lately been besieged, bombarded, and blitzed by troubles aplenty. Insecurity has heightened. Widespread peace has become elusive. Not many Nigerians have been sleeping sweet. Against this backdrop, coarse cries have been coming in multiple dimensions. We have heard cries of wars. Suggestions of the balkanisation of the country are still in debate. And now; there are cries of REVOLUTION; and they are gathering feverish momentum.

What is revolution? It is a spontaneous response from the governed against protracted and prolonged acts of injustice and inequity by the ruling class. It is a reaction against leadership inaction; and a rejoinder against repressive action. Revolution is a cry for deliverance from the entrapping and ensnaring belly of hell. Revolution songs, when sung, usually come with very loud lyrics chanting: “Enough is enough”. It is because Nigeria exists only for a few Nigerians who are less than one per cent of the population. This miniscule minority at the top dish it out dirty to the remaining 99%. In our mostly sham election cycles, authoritarians in authority, spin the country around in circles of emptiness and backward spins. And they recycle members of their criminal cahoots around the plums of government. Politicians skip from one political party to the other; and frivolously flip alliances to get gain. But we all know that changing the raiment of a purulent pig does not make it a saintly dove.

These few men and women are still the same unchanging and unchanged depraved characters. They are living-large live locusts. They are costly crippling cankerworms. They are pillorying caterpillars with teeth set on edge to devour Nigeria to the bones. And they are succeeding in their exploitations of resources meant for the public good. A few amongst them who mean well for Nigeria have surrendered to the machinery and machination of the bad ones. The nation is gasping for breath. A friend of mine who relocated from the US to Nigeria 10 years ago summed it up thus: “Nigeria is in a mess. My experiences have been one of sadness and frustration. No light, no food, no jobs, unwarranted killings, corruption in high places, prostitution just to mention a few. Here, everyone bites everyone to survive. It’s a jungle where only the deceitful, wicked, heartless and dubious survive”. Power and access to our commonwealth have been menacingly monopolised by mean men in the purlieu of control. Their names are boldly tattooed on major oil blocs. Their hands eternally dipped in our treasuries heisting off stacks of free cash. Their wastrel children have never experienced beastly bites of poverty that are constant with poor people’s children in my home town of Imesi-Ile. The behaviours of sickening sleek with power have created a community of millions of young people with no hope for tomorrow. Old people are homeless, hungry, and killed all the day long by diseases without names. The deprived, repressed, oppressed, and impoverished in Nigeria are over a hundred million human beings. The top one per cent and their families are the ONLY happy ones in today’s Nigeria. It is why there are cries for a revolution.

Ike Ekweremadu is a Nigerian lawmaker from Enugu, one of the longest-serving senators; and among Nigeria’s top one per cent. Angry IPOB fellows in Nuremberg, Germany accused the senator of an unholy alliance with the Nigerian federal government headed by a Fulani man they dutifully and determinedly despise. They accused Ike of saying nothing in the untimely deaths of their members in Igboland. At a yam festival where he was a special guest, and like a cooked yam tuber in a mortar, Ike was pounded with fists. He ran for refuge but couldn’t get too far. They dragged him outside of the sanctuary like a goat that has just munched on some sacred yams and shamed him. The Nigerian Senate bigwig just got his own slice of the cake baked in an oven of anger and angst. Have revolutionising assaults on Nigerian politicians vacationing abroad just begun with the Senior Senator?

Ukraine is listed as one of the most corrupt nations in Europe. A few years ago, Ukrainians frequently grabbed their corrupt politicians and publicly bundled them shabbily in trash bins. The embarrassment and shame were deliberate and intentional. Nigerian corrupt politicians deserve worse. Why beat them up when you can slam them in the calaboose? But who will jail them? Nigerian judiciary jails not corrupt men. It hails and bails them. That is the conundrum in today’s Nigeria. The depth of the stench in Nigeria is immeasurable and disheartening. What a land that devours chastity but rewards dubiety.

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria was established 2010. It functions as a tool resolving the non-performing loan assets of banks in the Nigerian economy. Ahmed Kuru is the MD/CEO. Kuru recently revealed that big boys in government-ministers, lawmakers, and their cronies owe up to N5tn they have no intention of paying back. Kuru knows the big-boys-big-debtors, but he wouldn’t mention their names. Who are these people? Why is everybody keeping mute about killers of our economy? When will evil men be held accountable for their evil? How does an economy get revitalised with crooks take out loans they never intend to repay? How do we fight corruption and triumph when men and women we fight have more lethal weapons in their arsenals than the fighters? Unarmed robbers with golden pens have successfully cornered Nigeria. That is how it rolls in a culture of corruption. That is why there are cries for revolution.

True revolution, however, does not call for the head of one man or woman as living sacrifice. It is a consensus communal summon that actuates the cleansing and fumigation of an aged wholistic system decked with foul odors. Until citizens of any nation sincerely resist oppressors; oppression will persist without abstention; and good governance will not subsist or given the requisite attention by politicians.

In almost 60 years of Nigeria’s Independence, we have not experienced significant positive changes. Things are dipping down worse. I applaud the idea of holding political office holders accountable for their behaviours in office. You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. The truth by itself does not set free; the accompanying knowledge of it does. And the depth of the people’s knowledge of truth is reflected in the character of managers they elect into public office. How much do my people know? Re Ipsa loquitor; the thing speaks for itself. The people’s destinies are in the people’s hands. And until the people fight for themselves, they will always be fought and defeated. Nigeria, truly, may be a good idea. But a good idea in bad hands will always result in a cavalcade of cascading troubles. And a cavalcade of unresolved trials and tribulations across the spectrum of our polity will provoke a cry for revolution.

In a revolution, bad guys targeted for displacement and dispositioning will not fold their hands. They will not celebrate or shout hurray at the onrushing boisterous and beastly wind. The powerful will be unhappy. They will fight back hands down and dirty . Both culprits and the innocent will be blown off in the tidal assault . Are Nigerians ready? Revolution! Does it not come with blood spills ? Yes; it does; and definitely not in few pints. Revolution is by no means a peaceful procession. It does not come with the ease of hot knife through a pack of provolone cheese. It will bring pain. But afterward , it will bring gain. Revolution is good for a decaying and failing society. But any movement rooted in ethnic hate and tribal virulent vitriol is no revolution. It is an insignia of insurrection that will not carry a cleansing weight.

