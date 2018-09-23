Nigeria At 58 Years: The Way Forward -By Isaiah Ogedegbe

If Nigeria is to become a great nation, then we must continue to live in peace as brothers and sisters.

Tribalism must now be put to death. The Igbo man must see the Hausa man as his brother and the Hausa man must see the Igbo man as his brother. We must not dream of another nation, because Nigeria is our own nation.

If Nigeria is to become a great nation, then we must kill the deadly virus of corruption. We must arise and build our reputation as a nation on the solid foundation of integrity and transparency.

If Nigeria is to become a great nation, then we must have value for human lives. Enough of the senseless killings in the country! We as leaders must see the life of every Nigerian as precious and do all within our power to protect it.

If Nigeria is to become a great nation, then we must have the spirit of religious tolerance. The Christian must see the Muslim as his brother and the Muslim must see the Christian as his brother. Only then can our own Nigeria become a great nation.

