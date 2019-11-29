Nigeria, Criminals In Senate, And The Revised Hate Speech Bill -By Bayo Oluwasanmi

The Hate Speech Bill by the lunatics in the Senate is dead! Following the outcry of Nigerians against the bill, the senators with toxic wisdom in their brains have retreated from the bill saying “we were misunderstood by Nigerians”.



To this end, the Senate loonies have been working round the clock to come up with a revised version of the Hate Speech Bill. Below is the revised version of the Hate Speech Bill summarised in bullet form:

. Death by hanging for President Muhammadu Buhari for subversion of the constitution by flouting 40 court orders and for failure to provide justice, safety and security for all Nigerians.

. Death by hanging for all the 109 senators and 360 members of House of Representatives for proposing hate speech bill, for corruption, for enriching themselves at the expense of Nigerian tax payers by their criminal jumbo salaries and allowances.

. Death by hanging for all the 36 state governors for corruption, fraud, and failure to essential services to their citizens.

. Death by hanging for all the heads of INEC, EFCC, ICPC, and other federal agencies that read like alphabetical soup for corruption.

. Death by hanging for all the federal ministers, all commissioners in all the 36 states of the federation, all chairmen and council members of all the local government councils for corruption.

. Death by hanging for the heads of the Nigeria Army, Navy, and Police for corruption.

.Death by hanging for all other enemies of our nation, who impoverished poor Nigerians.

Like I said, the above is an abbreviated version of the revised hate speech bill by Senate crooks and thieves. With this new bill, governance in Nigeria will never be the same again. This is the beginning of a new Nigeria we have been crying for almost 60 years ago.

To paraphrase the words of the great Dr Martin Luther King Jr., Free at last, Free at last, thank God Almighty, Nigerians are free at last!