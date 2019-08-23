Nigeria, Ekweremadu, and the Nuremberg Awakening -By Femi Fani-Kayode

“God punish you! You are here to celebrate new yam festival while they are killing and raping your people at home in Nigeria”

—An IPOB protester to Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Nuremberg, Germany

These are indeed troubling times. What happened to my friend and brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and a clear signal to every political leader in southern Nigeria! The people of the South are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside!

It takes courage to stand for those who have been unjustly killed in Nigeria. It takes courage to say “no” and to stand up against injustice in a jungle. It takes courage to identify and empathise with the enslaved, the oppressed, the poor, the vulnerable and the weak in a killing field and functional zoo.

Yet, we must all do it or stop laying claim to being called leaders. When your people and kinsmen are being turned into worthless slaves with little hope for the future and when they are being slaughtered like flies simply because they are southerners and Middle Belters or because of their faith and you say and do next to nothing, then somewhere along the line, a price has to be paid.

What happened in Nuremberg the other day marks the beginning of an awakening. Every southern politician, including yours truly, will be called to account to the people of the South about what they did to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing of southerners in Buhari’s Nigeria.

If anyone believes that it is only IPOB or the people of the South-East who feel so bitter, then they really do not know what is going on. The sons and daughters of the Niger Delta, the South-South and the South-West are equally aggrieved. The anger is palpable and it is spreading throughout the South.

As each day passes, those of us, like Ike Ekweremadu, who have called for patience and restraint are being seen as traitors and sell-outs by our own people who demand a far more candid, courageous, proactive, dynamic, honest, protective and inspirational form of leadership.

Only God knows for how much longer those of us who are moderates and who believe in non-violent and passive resistance can hold the line. Our people are boiling and they are about to kindle a fire that may consume us all if something is not done to appease them and give them hope.

I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to shed his cloak of partiality to put Nigeria before his Fulani tribe; to stop the genocide, mass murder and ethnic cleansing; to remove the Fulani herdsmen from the South and the Middle Belt; to proscribe Miyetti Allah and the Fulani militants; to declare them as terrorists and enemies of the Nigerian state and to protect the lives of EVERY Nigerian from this great evil that has tormented our people and torn us apart.

The fact that Ekweremadu wore a shirt which was covered with the Nigerian Coat of Arms and that it was torn to shreds by those who attacked him is instructive. It may also prove to be prophetic.

I say this because the assertion that Nigeria must and will remain one regardless of the humiliation, persecution, marginalisation, subjugation, barbarity, wickedness and torment that the South has been subjected to over the last 59 years and particularly over the last four years by those who believe that they were born to rule is, at best, misplaced and naive and, at worse, shallow and asinine.

How can Nigeria possibly remain one when every single one of the 17 security and intelligence agencies in the country and every arm of the Nigerian military except for the Navy is headed by a northern Muslim?

How can Nigeria remain one when the three arms of government, namely the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary is headed by a northern Muslim?

How can Nigeria remain one when there is only one southerner in the top four positions in the country, namely, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and he is also Muslim?

Worse still his deputy and every single one of the four principal officers in the House of Representatives are northern Muslims.

How can Nigeria remain one when the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources over the last four years and every single key General Manager and Director at the nation’s state-owned petroleum corporation, the NNPC, are all northern Muslims?

How can Nigeria remain one when, for the better part of the last few years and up until one month ago, every single branch of the three tiers of the federal courts, namely the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, were headed by northern Muslims?

For the record, one month ago, a Christian from the Middle Belt took over at the Federal High Court and that helped to balance the equation but the point remains valid.

How can Nigeria remain one when the first and fourth most deadly terrorist organisations in the world, namely Boko Haram and the Fulani militants, are wreaking havoc and committing the most heinous and barbaric atrocities all over Nigeria with the help and support of ISIS?

Worse still, the Fulani militants have made a sport of targeting and killing southerners and Middle Belters and occupying their land with the tacit support of the government that has refused to call them terrorists or to arrest, prosecute and bring them to justice?

How can Nigeria remain one when it is clear that a Fulanisation and Islamisation policy is being implemented by the Buhari administration before our very eyes?

Chief Fani-Kayode is a former Minister of Aviation