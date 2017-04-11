Nigeria My Fatherland -By Joshua Bamidele

Old Roger is dead and gone to his grave
Our heroes past with labors
Sacrifice for love of the nation
Service to the growth of our bond
They planted a mango tree over his head
The glory of the nation
Sown in the strife for independence
Planted in the quest for one people one nation
The mango grew ripe and ready to fall
The nation in its pride
The giant of Africa
A nation most blessed with natural resources
There came an old woman to pick them all up
The leaders for their pockets
Stealing is not corruption
Constituted authority ate the yam
The national cake for a minority
Old Roger got up and gave her a knock
Let the music be played
The street of shame be tarred
That they dance naked down the street
That their crucifixion be great
That power belongs to the people