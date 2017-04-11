Nigeria My Fatherland -By Joshua Bamidele

Old Roger is dead and gone to his grave

Our heroes past with labors

Sacrifice for love of the nation

Service to the growth of our bond

They planted a mango tree over his head

The glory of the nation

Sown in the strife for independence

Planted in the quest for one people one nation

The mango grew ripe and ready to fall

The nation in its pride

The giant of Africa

A nation most blessed with natural resources

There came an old woman to pick them all up

The leaders for their pockets

Stealing is not corruption

Constituted authority ate the yam

The national cake for a minority

Old Roger got up and gave her a knock

Let the music be played

The street of shame be tarred

That they dance naked down the street

That their crucifixion be great

That power belongs to the people

