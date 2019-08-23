Connect with us

Nigeria National Assembly: A cesspit of waste -By Oluwafemi Idowu

Oluwafemi Idowu

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ahmed Lawan and Buhari

The Senate under the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan, is planning to buy Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs for its 109 members at an estimated cost of about N50m each. The principal officers are billed to get additional vehicles.

Although one of the senators, Abubakar Kyari, claimed that the vehicles would be given to them on loan, methinks, Kyari’s claim is a story meant for the gods as Nigerians know what is playing out at the National Assembly. This is not the first time both chambers would be buying vehicles for themselves and later monetise them at ridiculous prices at the twilight of their term.

How many civil servants can afford to buy a  vehicle worth N50m? How much is the gratuity of a Permanent Secretary after 35 years in service let alone other rank and file? For how long would Nigerian graduates who have been forced to marry teaching jobs in private schools with less than N50,000 monthly save to acquire a jalopy of less than N1m?

The more I try to wave aside the plenitude of Nigeria’s problems, the more I get entangled with the labyrinth of life in this country. I am still at a loss whether an average Nigerian politician has blood flowing in their veins considering the manner the electorate are being treated. What else is bad than buying a N50m worth of vehicle with public funds at a time the Federal Government is finding it difficult to implement N30,000 minimum wage seven months after signing an agreement with the labour unions?

Recall that each senator pocketed over N30m last month as their “welcome package”. It will not be out of place if I refer the members of the National Assembly as “parasites”. They have nothing tangible to contribute in the journey of this country to nationhood than being self-serving and to milk this country.

What about the financial impropriety among ministers? None of them is free. We do not read or hear much about the executive arm because of the cover being enjoyed from the Chief Executive whom his army of followers see as an “angel”.

In all, is there any glimmer of hope for the citizens trusting the government for the “next level”? Is the future of this great country secure in the hands of these old fat cats? Can we beat our chest that there is surely going to be a light at the end of the tunnel? Never you think I am sounding pessimistic, but trying to view issues from the practical angle.

