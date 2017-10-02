Nigeria Needs No Prayers Anymore -By Emmanuel Onyekwere

It’s high time we divorced spiritualism from realism. We attach so much to what is unrealistic and I guess this is deceit, where leaders with sugar-coated tongues deceive us into praying for our country to a God who has blessed the country beyond measure. How would it sound if your elder brother seized what your father gave the two of you to share and then asks you to go ask of your father? This is exactly what our leaders are doing to us, they sit upon our fortune and ask us to pray for Nigeria.

I so much detest this idea of “PLEASE PRAY FOR NIGERIA”, how long are we to continue praying, how much prayer is required to exhume Nigeria from the dust corruption, and other social vices? Haven’t we prayed enough? or is God so deaf that He’s yet to hear any of the prayers said so far?

I do not think there’s anything to pray to God about Nigeria if not to remove the teeth of wicked and selfish leaders. If I may ask; what will you even pray God to do for Nigeria? To bless her with natural resources or what?

God’s heard all our prayers; in fact he has answered but our leaders just like the biblical prince of Persia are sitting on our fortunes and have sworn that IT SHALL NEVER BE WELL WITH NIGERIA(NS)..

How do you explain to a foreigner that a pleasant ” happy independence ” greeting that our heroes past laboured strenuously to achieve has become a foul language; a derogatory speech, you can’t tell a fellow Nigeria happy Independence and go without abuses. No one is to blame, a country where politicians are all self-made righteous men leaving everything undone while they lay blame on their predecessors, “The PDP government squandered the government’s resources and we were left with no savings and depleted infrastructure deficit.” That was what President Buhari told us on his independent day broadcast, that’s where it ends and the next song would be “pray for our dear country, Nigeria, and I will still ask ” what exactly are we praying about? ”

There’s nothing to pray about in Nigeria, should we pray against agitations? Oh no!! the reason for the agitations are known, bad governance, like our people say “a hungry man is an angry man”. It might interest you to know that most of the youths you find on the streets agitating are jobless, so what should be done?

As Nigeria marks her independence today, let this day mark a new beginning, stop all the lies and the deceit. It is pointless presenting the giant of Africa to the international community a poor country that needs help or the so called divine intervention, this undermines our sovereignty as an independent nation.

