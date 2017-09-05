Nigeria: Political restructuring or economic restructuring? -By Sampson Ikemitang

The recent pronouncements by some countries like India, France, Britain and Norway over their plans to switch completely to electric cars and ditch vehicles with diesel and petrol engines between 2030 and 2040 have generated grave concerns as well as heated debate among analysts and pundits. Thus, sending shivers down the spine of oil producing nations. Members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries who had hitherto relied entirely on crude oil sales as a major foreign exchange earner are jittery of the development. They have been wondering and asking what will likely be the fate of their economies in the coming years when this new technology comes to be.

Economic experts in Nigeria are also wallowing deep in the shock and extremely perplexed while saying the development could be detrimental to the economic fortunes of the nation. They have also reasoned that this is capable of worsening the already bad situation, especially as the country battles real hard to exit its first economic recession since the last 25 years. However, they are of the view that such innovation should not be seen as the end of the road, but a clarion call to all and sundry for immediate diversification of the nation’s economy with a view to averting the looming danger of loss of crude oil revenue in the foreseeable future.

While many are still being soaked in the mountain of agitations for restructuring of the country, insisting that it (restructuring) remains the only panacea to the nationality problem facing the nation. Others have simply admonished the political leadership to be more pragmatic in its diversification efforts, and to seek to refrain from shadow-boxing and above all formulate economic policies that will revamp and leapfrog the nation’s ailing economy.

It should be noted that India is presently the largest buyer of Nigeria’s crude oil. Recall that the country had in 2013 replaced the US as Nigeria’s biggest market, which saw its import of Nigeria’s crude rise to a peak of 20.37 million barrels in April, 2015. “With the country’s economic boom, new industries and commuters spewed up pollutants in the air at staggering rates. Now, its 1.3 billion residents are suffering. One estimate says India’s air contributes to 1.2 million deaths per year and doctors have said breathing the air in New Delhi, the nation’s capital is like smoking 10 cigarettes a day as reported by the CNN. In an attempt to clean up its air, therefore, India has set the “ambitious” target to stop selling gas-powered vehicles. But, the pertinent question is: What is the implication of this initiative on crude oil revenue in the years ahead?

Nigeria has in the recent past been inundated with calls for political restructuring by interest groups across its geopolitical zones. A move described by many as uncalled for, and recently jettisoned by the federal lawmakers in the ongoing fourth amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The National Assembly has been severely criticised by the advocates of restructuring for their action or inaction, saying they (lawmakers) have failed Nigerians in their onerous responsibility when it matters the most. They maintained that restructuring would enable the country create fewer and more viable federating units for rapid economic growth and development, whilst those who are averse to it (restructuring) have commended the lawmakers for refusing to grant the agitators what they said was an immodest request. Yet, there is another group this is of the view that what the country needs at the moment is not political restructuring, but economic restructuring. In their views, economic restructuring will lead to diversification, thereby ensuring multiple streams of revenue and eventually breaking loose the jinx of mono-cultural identity of the country.

Speaking in favour of economic restructuring for instance, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, called on Nigerians to focus on devolution of the economy rather than restructuring the country. The monarch made the call in a goodwill message at the 2017 Niger State Investment Summit in Minna. He said, “Rather than the clamour for restructuring the country, emphasis should be on the Federal Government releasing dams across the country to state governments for massive participation of Nigerians in all-year farming seasons.”

Whichever way one is made to appreciate the issue of restructuring, vis-à-vis the prevailing economic realities, i.e. the fall in prices of crude oil in the international market and the move by some countries to get rid of gas-powered vehicles in favour of electric cars and so on, one still wonders whether it is worth a serious thought that the country’s economy should be restructured. This has become necessary given the fact that oil is fast losing value in the global market and the nation’s economy will be in grave peril, if nothing is done urgently. Besides, Nigeria has over the years been accused of paying lip service to the issue of diversification. I think that now is the time for the holders of this opinion to be proved wrong. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari must be above board in this respect.

A global economic analyst, Mr. Dick Kramer, in a recent lecture entitled, “Nation Building and Nigeria’s Economic Challenges,” said the country was in recession because it had failed to build a strong private economy over the years and also failed to create an economy based on industries. It can be safely said from the foregoing that the nation’s development lies in agriculture and the manufacturing sectors. To this end, more than anything else, the country must think beyond oil, develop other sectors like solid minerals, tourism, and agriculture, in order to stave off the looming threat of oil revenue loss and realise its full economic potential.

It should be clearly stated that the country was plunged into the ongoing economic recession in 2016 for instance, as a result of the loss of about 60 per cent of the nation’s revenue in the first quarter of the previous year, due to the violent activities of militants in the Niger Delta. The pertinent question now is “what will happen if crude oil which is the backbone of the nation’s economy goes out of demand in the international market,” thus, accounting for 100 per cent of revenue loss? Better still, what will replace oil as the economic pillar of the nation in terms of foreign exchange earnings when crude oil is no more? Without mincing words, it will definitely spell doom for the nation. Common sense dictates therefore, that there comes a point in time when crude oil will no longer make much economic sense. The damage control measure in the circumstance is economic diversification and the time to do just that is now.

In a panel discussion recently at the ‘Second Investment in Africa Forum,’ in Gwanzhou, China, organised by the government of China’s Guangdong Province, the China Development Bank as well as the World Bank Group, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, said: “Our principal economic policy direction in Nigeria is to diversify the economy away from the longstanding traditional reliance on crude oil exports. We are taking steps to structurally transform the economy so as to restore growth and create jobs.”

Stressing further, Enelamah listed some of the steps the government was taking to include: “Strategically aligning monetary, fiscal and structural policies to engender the much needed investors’ confidence; creating a private sector – driven Presidential Council on Ease of Doing Business that will initiate and implement far-reaching business environment reforms; repositioning the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council to enable it effectively fulfil its core mandate among others.”

