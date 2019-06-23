Nigeria Politics And The Upsetting Reign Of Falsehood -By Abiodun Akinbule

Truth once reigned when the earth was like paradise. Man knew no sorrow because he was ignorant of falsehood. But in unguided moment, the father of lies invaded the garden of bliss and with one foul lie he blighted Eden and made man a traitor to his God.

An inordinate desire rode upon that lie and man’s soul opened its gate to welcome the fascinating enemy. That’s how Satan secured his throne easily among the earthen because the minds of the people are deluded with falsehood. Unfortunately today, falsehood can be seen boldly upon most things, both in secular and religious life. A lot of people are easily deceived by what they hear, rather than what they see. The darkness of ignorance, the dungeons of falsehood, inexplicable suffering and religion mythology are the main reliance on those devil-like called ‘politrickcians’ who oppress their vulnerable followers with infernal tyranny. From high places to the low chambers, falsehood is not excluded. It is entertained both by the lowest and the highest and permeates society.

Lies upon lies, deception upon deception now make truth looks like rebellion to the people in position of power. People are satisfying their thirst for greatness by drinking from the cup of immorality and perversion while some drooling feudal slaves cheer on. Many have perfected the art of lying, using language to conceal their thoughts. In the courts of Nigeria politics, lies are the most abundant commodities. But man happily patronises them.





But one thing is certain and that is, truth has a bouncing back ability no matter how you suppress it. The boat of truth may rock, but it will never sink. It might experience setback but will come out victorious. Truth is an uninvited guest at the funeral of those who attempted its murder. The lesson that truth teaches might be tough to accept, difficult to swallow, unmusical to the ear, but discarding truth is an invitation to failure and eternal damnation. Truth is sweet. But if it’s bitter to you, it maybe the taste you chose to give it.

You can’t keep dancing with the devil and desire to escape hell. And no matter how much the truth you know, you can’t be set free if you are your own jailer. We live today in a society filled with emotionally weak people where everything has to be watered down because it is offensive, including the truth. Basic moral is getting eroded faster than we think.

In Nigeria today, speaking the truth as a citizen will enlist you probably as a wailer, opposition, or political parasite who have no access to free money again. The present crops of political hallelujah boys are full of hypocrites, political jobbers who only seek daily breads from those they praise sing. To them, demanding good governance from those we elected as leaders is a disservice to the nation. We made our leaders useless by solely relying on God to provide what government should provide. When it’s time to caution leaders, we hand them over to God in prayer. Demanding accountability from leaders is now akin to an effrontery.

Followers who tell the truth and leaders who listen to it are an unbeatable combination. But unfortunately in Nigeria, we have mostly followers who deceive their leaders, and leaders who detest the truth. A disastrous combination you may say.

But it is paramount that we speak the truth to power always. Our efforts might be like a drop of water disturbing the still pond, but it matters a lot and it will be greatly remembered when everything is done. We should caution ourselves often and painfully enough with reality and refuse to bandage our sensitive spots from the hurt of truth.

The truth is that Nigeria is not working. Nigeria is more divided now than before. Nigeria is not safe for common citizens. Injustice, oppression, corruption, disobedience to the law of the land and moral decadence in our society have got to the level where claiming to be sitting on the fence is tantamount to lending support to evil hands. Those that claim neutrality during ethical and moral conflict deserve the hottest hell. And those who sit on the fence with their two legs on a different side of the wall will end up making themselves impotent. An honest enemy is better than a friend who lies and the evil you support with silence will one day knock at your door.

Ethnic supremacy has defeated the main purpose of our existence as a nation. The absence of love has shredded justice and marred the state of peace. Any leader who comes to power with an underlying intention of entrenching ethnic supremacy or religious agenda in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious state like Nigeria has laid a foundation for rancour which will lead to failure. He who can’t unite cannot lead because nothing kills a nation like having a divisive leader.

It is law and justice that guarantee stability in any society. Stability is not force; it comes naturally when there is a fair treatment in society. When a leader treats everyone with courtesy and love, there will be peace. Justice is first condition of humanity. All federal appointments made since the advent of this administration have never justified the essence of true federal character. How can there be peace in the land when tribalism is the order of the day, and even after crossing that bridge, religion divides us further?

It’s essential we recognise our diversity and appreciate it. Nation building is a process that should start with sincerity and honesty. The spate of insecurity in the nation today especially in the North is ugly, but really worrisome is that the effort of the government so far has yielded nothing despite huge amounts of money earmarked as security votes. Many people have been forced to flee for their lives leaving behind their lands, property and means of livelihood and often experienced violence in the process.

Some people happily justify the killings by comparing the number of the victims to that of last administration. Are we in an era of comparative tragedy? The primary responsibility of any government is protection of lives and property of citizens. Any government that’s unable to do this has failed.

But it is a funny episode today that some militants, bandits, terrorists and kidnappers now receive more money than state governments. The kidnappings happening in the country are far more than what the media reports. Sadly, politics and money have combined to elongate insurgency. When some people have turned the situation into a money-making venture, it is glaring that they will not want to see its end.

Some are silent now over the situation, probably observing table manners and keeping some crucial information secret. But when they are out of government, they will write books about all the secrets and sell them to the public they have short-changed all the while. That is exactly the sorry state we found ourselves today. Power shields us from our imperfections and made us impervious to common sense, but when power goes, common sense appears.

Those praising the United States of America’s system of government based on its workable independent arms of government are now agitating for a strange legislative arm in Nigeria. They made us to believe that it was the legislative arm of government that hindered the wheel of the nation’s progress, when almost all the bills sent to the house were passed. The last four years was tumultuous packed with testaments of blames and lies. One only hopes that things will take shape now that the legislature is in tune with the ruling party.

Lest we forget, opposition role in any democracy is to expose government weaknesses and with its input in legislation with constructive criticism, executive will be on its toes and this will make government, seek quality pieces of advice and make informed decisions to better citizens’ lives. We can patch the reality the way we want, but Nigeria is greater than anyone and it is not owned by anybody. The reason all the three arms of government should join forces to deliver good governance to the people. Legislature should work with and not for the executive. This is not to say that both arms must always be at loggerheads.

Akinbule sent this piece via [email protected]

Share Share with your friends Submit