Nigeria Politics: Game Of The Accuser And The Accused -By Elijah Akoji

In 2013, former opposition leader and now Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago since 2015, Keith Rowley, said: “Any time a government resorts to blaming the opposition for its failure to deliver on their mandate and their responsibilities to the people, it is a clear sign that they have accepted that they have outlived their usefulness.” The statement could very well be referring to the situation in Nigeria,

As the elections draw by, the air is so saturated with the down poor of different stories between the two well know political parties and their members, leaving the born of contention and treading in the past event that has crippled the system.

The continued blame traded by the ruling political party is nothing but only a show of shame and unpreparedness to salvage the troubling and worrisome situation in the country.

Although the opposition in a democracy is supposed to offer constructive criticisms and proffer alternative solutions to government policies and programmes, but the body language and the stands of the ruling party has been the continuous blaming of the past administration for the past three years of rolling, this to nigeria is a set back and reminder of the old evil adventure.

A ruling party whose daily duty is to mount the media to dish out blame is nothing but an unprepared privilege government which deserve to be relegated and relinquish.

For the past two years, the APC government has perfected the art of using every press conference and every public forum to blame the previous government led by Jonathan. The country is experiencing economic problems because Jonathan’s administration failed to plan for the future. The exchange rate of the naira has been wobbling because of the poor financial policies of the previous government. The quality of teaching and research in universities has collapsed because the previous government had no higher education policy. Infrastructure is dilapidated because the previous government did not provide sufficient funds in the budget to take care of roads, water and health care. Unemployment has worsened because Jonathan’s government did not care about the welfare of youths. Agriculture, the manufacturing sector, small-scale businesses and housing were suffering because of negligence by the previous government. The power sector is what it is because of Jonathan’s government.

This has become more of a music performance than running a government has citizens through all the media are fed up with the constant remind of the bad old days. A government that is prepared to work in sincere service delivery in all areas will but only appreciate the effort of the past administration and build on whatever their effort can make them to, not the blaming saga as it is today.

El-rufai, a man with a neurological disorder has always been on the media dishing out Insult and blaming refusing to remove the log in his own eyes. Calling Peter obi a bigot is nothing but a neurological mental display and political disrespect that could stir up violence. His refusal to be mature has constantly left the state in a helpless state in need of rescue.

This government has ready-made answers for just about every question you ask in regard to its inability to achieve good results after more than two years in office. Yes, the PDP mishandled and wrecked the economy during the period the party was in office for 16 years but must Buhari and his ministers dwell on that for too long? Civil society is sick and tired of listening to the government’s jarring excuse for inability to perform. Buhari has been in office for more than two years and all we hear are hisses, whingeing and grumbling about how Jonathan’s government effectively disrupted Buhari’s grand plans to transform Nigeria into an El Dorado.

Nigerians is in dear need of rescue, we need to get Nigeria working again. I can on all patriotic Nigerians to be ready to use their PVC well in a Godly manner. Nigeria can be better than this.

We deserve a dedicated, committed, passionate and an all inclusive governance from a good government.

