Nigeria, RCCG, Daddy Freeze: Controversy Over Loud Sound Churches -By Nneka Okumazie

Everyone often isolates things to complain or be angry about in Nigeria. But, everyone often forgets that most times, those things are a reflection of development, economy and other factors of society.

People want Churches to be sound proof, OK. But generators too have to be sound proof, other religious centers have to be sound proof, events have to be sound proof, schools have to sound proof, etc.

Yes, the Church of GOD should be different and many are doing their best, but demanding standard from the Church – alone, on a general issue, suggests a different problem, or objective.

It is possible to have no external speakers and shield properly but sound still gets out.

There are those who have been able to sleep, study, work or whatever else, albeit uncomfortable. There are tons of contiguous and apprizing discomforts in the environment with no connection to Church.





There are risky and deadly problems in the society, seen as another distress, but becomes a lure of tragedy.

There are portholes, and – open – manholes of death. There are super reckless public transport riders and drivers that can be costly at any time. There are smoking generators, machines, vehicles, etc. with risk to the lungs. There are buildings of risk, bridges of risk, certain food stuff products without quality assurance, fake consumer good products difficult to tell apart, tertiary clinics with paucity of emergency ward beds, aslant electricity poles, droopy wires, infirm transformers, etc.

Some of these problems persist from years – unknown – ago. There could have been ways to do better with sustainable improvements but no one seems to selflessly care.

Yes, everyone often blames government and still expects them to do nothing, but, what if people who know, can try, or suggest workable ways to solve them, presenting and pushing relentlessly?

Many, scared to make enemies with government with sincere courage to solve problems, turned their irritation to Church.

The same pattern of no solution, but complain and expect nothing that people do for government is applied to Church.

No one seems to suggest sustainable models on what can be done, in a way their mission and purpose is unhindered, for a win for all.

Their conclusion is always close Church. NO! The Church of GOD can’t close.

In true Churches, services always have salvation, healing and deliverance. They’re also a place for faith and hope.

There are those genuinely committed to GOD, no matter the kind of stories against Church – fabricated or otherwise.

There are also those helpless in their addictions and their addictions became destructions, but GOD sent His Word to heal and deliver them.

Many, truly, in Christ found mercy – greater than money; hope – greater than happiness; and faith – greater than the failures of this world.

The Church of GOD is the force against nature to be selfish, greedy, boastful, and conceited; insulting, disobedient to parents, ungrateful, irreligious; unkind, merciless, slanderer, violent, fierce; hating the good; treacherous, reckless, and swollen with pride; and loving pleasure rather than GOD.

Yes, the Church can seek more ways to adjust, but must not stop the mission of salvation. The world is full of bitterness, hate, wickedness, evil, envy, unknown intentions, etc. If, because of the Word of GOD, any of those are avoided, the world is made a better place.

Same way the abundance of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, does.

, And when he had considered [the thing], he came to the house of Mary the mother of John, whose surname was Mark; where many were gathered together praying.]

