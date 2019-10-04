Nigeria, the mockery of true freedom -By Ahanonu Kingsley

Indeed, in the human cycle of life, a person of 59 years old is generally considered as mature and is expected to have reached a certain standard in what’s overall assessment. The years of childhood with the parental support and of the exposure that comes along with puberty and growing into adulthood are all committed to making him a true, responsible adult.

And at 59, so many expectations should have been met. This is ordinarily the expected.

On Tuesday, Nigeria marked 59 good years of nationhood, of a nation independent and sovereign under God. It’s been a long time since our political independence was birthed in the morning of October 1, 1960, and our journey all along the years is something that, regardless of how we differently perceive it, ought to be a narrative of remarkable essence.

Nigerians, both young and old, were gripped with the overwhelming desire to be free which has been raised by the groundwork of knowing nationalists like Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, and Obafemi Awolowo, among others. They bought into this consciousness and bolstered the aspiration. Nigerians, from all walks of life, were in high spirits, emboldened and fully expected the birth of the cherished freedom of nationhood.

So, when it came, boom – it was joy explosive. At that very moment when the Union Jack, the flag of the imperial United Kingdom was gradually lowered, paving the way for the hoisting of the life-holding Green-and-White flag of the new Nigerian nation, it was indeed ecstatic the joy that gripped the land, on October 1, 1960. History reported that people, many of whom were in the interiors, villages and rural communities sang, danced and rejoiced. It was an exhilarating and electrifying feel.

They had envisaged a new order that would be defined by the process that was immediate. Independence, for them, had posed the greater prospect of growth and development that were to be coordinated by them. The vision of a greater nation, which political independence was the base, had been their joy and reason to celebrate.

Fifty nine years down the line, it seems as though the vision is somehow serenaded. Of a truth, the path which this nation has taken cannot be explicitly described, clearly we seem not to know whither we’re heading towards. Straddled with political incontinences, with sprawling conflicts and disturbances of ethnic and religious colorations, somehow, this nation – with the committed efforts of true citizens has continued to make waves in positive strife. Yet, we are not where we should be; still far from what were the expectations that burst great gripping of joy at independence in 1960.

Nigeria, amidst her many resources, ingenuity and natural prospects for growth is best described as a crawling giant, an oxymoron that pinches deeply into conscious thinking. Sometimes, our growth pedestal the last 59 years compared with our overwhelming resources just makes one wonder if this nation is under some kind of spell. But, this strong allusion could similarly be strongly dismissed if we realise the potency of leadership to change the narrative of a nation.

Indeed, it is unfortunate that the narrative of Nigeria as a nation blessed with human and mineral prospects, rich enough to guarantee a strong competitive economy, all along the years just segued into the woeful narrative of a country stood over by inefficiencies and deepening visionless and inept leadership. It’s pitiful how we segued into a disappointing paradox of a rich nation struggling with poverty, hunger and diseases.

Nigeria has missed the mark of her Independence Goal, and our penchant for maladministration has continued to push us further out of the way. There is no remedy at sight because our leaders seem just adamant in continuing the dereliction, fuelled by citizenry complacency and invigorated sycophancy. Nigerians are all comfortable, even when in the unexplained discomfort they shouldn’t be. We are described as resilient, happy people and we are just happy to be so referred in such mocking terms because we are so comfortable with our woes to realise how it’s a mockery.

The responsibility for all Nigerians is to realise that it’s not yet ‘Uhuru’. At 59, we are not near where we ought to be, considering our size, ingenuity and strength. We must therefore re-focus our essence and as citizens begin the process of demanding leadership, clarity and administrative accountability from our leaders. At 59, we must learn from the passionate people of Hong Kong not to be complacent with situations of governance or be sycophantic of government but must rise to demand democratic realignment that captures the 1960 Independence Goal!

Ahanonu Kingsley

Owerri

Twitter: @kings_emz