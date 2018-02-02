Nigerian Presidency: No Squeaky Clean Honcho So Far -By Arinbomen Star

Politics always has some tinge of dirty business as a functional component. However, the pervasiveness of the murky tinge is a function of the level of unconscionableness of the politicians involved, and the permissiveness of their climes to political sharp practice. Its characteristic tinge of murky business notwithstanding, politics in civilized climes is often geared towards engendering enduring national development; and fostering prosperity among the citizens. The masses have been the Cinderella of Nigeria’s social stratification for too long, owing to the failure of Nigerian political leaders to act out their professed patriotism. Patriotism transcends taking a televised oath of allegiance to one’s country and to the citizenry at the behest of the constitution. True patriotism is a propelling influence, an inner drive to honour the letter and the spirit of the oath of allegiance one has sworn.

The end of one political dispensation ushers in a new one; one political honcho hands the national rudder to another; the Nigerian tale remains the same, save the progressive widening of the dichotomy between the rich and the poor. Nigeria’s growth as a nation has stagnated; while her pride of place in the committee of nations has been sullied by misplaced political interests. Most of our political leaders seek the reins of power for selfish motives- pecuniary advantage and opportunity to wield state powers. They take so much from the country with no desire to give back to the system. What a warped disposition!

The founding fathers of the Nigerian State, out of their genuine yearning for a Nigeria that is free of the tangle of colonialism, fought gallantly for the emancipation of our dear country. Their struggle culminated in our independence; but the price of the long-drawn-out tussle was the precious blood of many of those heroes. Rather than upholding our unanimous resolve to ensure that the Nigeria those heroes dreamt about comes into being: “The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain”; some of our leaders chose to desecrate the memories of those heroes through misplaced interests. Partisanship and selfish interests soon supervened and scuttled the burgeoning gains of our hard-earned independence. One military coup led to the other until we eventually opted for a democratic system of government. Nevertheless, there has been no let-up in the leadership crisis bedeviling Nigeria. This is attributable to the fact that we haven’t learnt any good lesson from our woes and shortcomings as a nation. We have kept on recycling chips off the old block as our national leaders. Suffice it to say that none of our political honchos thus far can be said to have had a clean slate while they reigned.

The government of the day came on board by inveigling themselves into the affection of the citizenry. They capitalized on the vulnerabilities of the Nigerian masses- poverty and ignorance; and manipulated the sensibilities of the supposedly well-informed Nigerians. They presented the Trojan horse to the unsuspecting Nigerians, who accepted it with no scintilla of scruples and celebrated with unprecedented fanfare. I suppose the hollowness of that gusto has ultimately dawned on Nigerians, albeit belatedly. So far, the government of the day has left no stone unturned in a desperate bid to maintain its facade of ‘immaculate presidency’, even at the expense of the fundamental rights of the citizens. Perhaps these reigning political gladiators are oblivious of the fact that some eagle-eyed spectators have insights into goings-on behind the facade they are fighting ‘gallantly’ to uphold.

The honcho of the current political dispensation, President Muhammadu Buhari, has harped so much on his professed integrity that it has become trite, as far as well-meaning Nigerians are concerned. The initial excitement that attended those periodic peals of hackneyed integrity mantra, particularly within the circle of his stalwarts, has been on the wane in recent times. It appears those peals of perfectionistic rhetoric now draw the ire of Nigerians with as much intensity as they earlier evoked their excitement. Nevertheless, with an idiosyncratic proclivity, the President has continued to seize upon every opportunity to trot out his “allergic to corruption” cliché. At official functions within and without the Aso Rock, the outburst has been the same.

Every leader is expected, besides possessing other sterling leadership qualities, to be above board. If this is true, why does the President have to rend the airwaves with his ‘squeaky clean’ cliché? By deductive reasoning, I think it is his covert way of saying he is better than his predecessors, with respect to moral uprightness. How true is this claim? It is important to understand that the true indices for assessing a leader are not the contents of their words; but their actions, decisions and choices. One of the challenges of most Nigerian politicians is their parochial appreciation of the concept of corruption. Corruption in the Nigerian parlance is appreciated as the acquisition of filthy lucre. In its real sense, however, corruption encompasses all forms of impropriety, that is, illegality or dishonesty in actions and dispositions. If corruption is apprehended from this holistic standpoint, I guess Nigerian politicians will exercise some scruples before vociferating their self-acclaimed integrity.

Since he took up the reins of power, the President has resorted to myriads of political antics to absolve himself of the current woes of the country; and to maintain a facade of ‘the shining knight of the Nigerian political landscape’. Several alibis have been churned out from the presidential quarters, about how this political dispensation had been outside the corridors of power while the country was riddled with its current tribulations. To further corroborate their alibis, the President and his team have also deployed the ‘blame game’ strategy. Everything that goes awry under their watch is blamed on the wrong foundation laid by the erstwhile political regime; however, they do not dither to take the credit for every laudable feat that the nation achieves under their watch. This is sheer political hypocrisy and covert manipulation of the sensibilities of Nigerians.

Nigerians did not entrust the President with the mandate to educate them about the precariousness of the country’s affairs. It is superfluous to remind Nigerians of the challenges bedeviling the country. President Buhari secured the mandate to lead the country because he claimed that he had the panacea for Nigeria’s predicament; and that, together with his “team of technocrats”, he would fix the seemingly intractable challenges in Nigeria. What Nigerians expect of the president is to keep his nose to the grindstone and deliver on those promises. What is even more appalling and infuriating is the current imbroglio within the ruling party about the President’s political bid for 2019 presidential election. Why should a leader ask for a fresh mandate when they had not justified the extant mandate given to them? Clearly, the President overestimated his capability to function as the honcho of Nigeria’s apex political office. He bit off more than he could chew when he reeled of those campaign promises to Nigerians. He obviously misconstrued the link between personal integrity, the trappings of office and leadership acumen. Neither personal integrity nor the trappings of office can substitute for leadership acumen.

Under the watch of the current honcho of Nigeria’s apex political office, lots of illegalities, sharp practice and foul play have been perpetrated. If meticulously chronicled, I suppose they will influence a reconsideration of his much touted moral uprightness. Despite flagging off the campaign for attitudinal change among Nigerians: “Change Begins with Me”, the President’s actions thus far smack of nepotism and favouritism. A considerable portion of our common wealth has been squandered on his medical tourism, while our national health care system lies in squalor. Besides, this administration has created a safe haven for corrupt politicians within its political fold, and for outcast politicians from other parties who accept to join forces with the ruling party; while making scapegoats of those who chose to maintain their allegiance to their parties. Our security forces and anti-graft agencies have been converted into a political watchdog and state machinery for achieving political retribution; and state-owned media houses are being deployed as the government’s mouthpiece.

If we truly desire to realize the Nigeria that our founding fathers dreamt about and paid a steep price to lay its foundation; if we truly desire to reap the dividends of our hard-earned democracy; then we must reroute the course of our politics in the right direction. Nigerian politics should become geared towards engendering lasting national development and fostering the uplift of the citizens. Nigerian politicians should eschew politics of selfishness and partisanship. The quest for political leadership should be informed by a compelling drive for good service to the country; and a yearning to leave indelible footprints in the nation’s sand of time. This is a clarion call to Nigerian politicians and the citizenry at large; let’s rise to challenge of rebuilding our fatherland through the instrumentality of unalloyed patriotism, integrity and industry.

Arinbomen Star,

Ibadan.

[email protected]

