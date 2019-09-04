Democracy & Governance
Nigerian Youth, The Government And A Tough Time To Be A Nigerian -By Adetayo Omotoyosi Adeolu
I have been observing the Nigerian online space for sometimes just like I have always done. The Nigerian Youth(except few) have grown this belief that crime is the only way to be successful in this trying times in our
Last week, when the FBI list was trending, Nigerians, majority who are(youths) in their usual masquerade approach, were quick to exclude themselves. They came up with the hashtag #NotAllOfUs. While it is true that not all of us are truly fraudsters, it might also interest you that these same youths who declared openly that not all of them are fraudsters are lovers of the wild song by Naira Marley -SOAPY and have tagged themselves “Marlians.”
In one of the lyrics of the song, which I have translated from Yoruba to English language, Marley
Also in the Soapy song, Naira Marley claimed that when he came back from prison, he was crowned by the Nigerian populace which
Ironically, majority of those who came up with the hashtags dance to this song everyday and they in turn come online to lay ambush on foreigners and the FBI who just classified some of their fellows citizens as responsible for most of the dreaded cases of fraud in the United States thereby denting the overall image of the country.
It is sure that being a Nigerian in this age is not a child’s play, any and everything is virtually against you. It takes only willpower coupled with grit and superior intelligence to navigate the Nigerian situation. But the sad part of the whole situation is that social vices such has Yahoo-Yahoo, drugs use and abuse are what most of the youths use to comfort themselves in the midst of the difficulty of being a Nigerian.
But the truth be told, crime is growing rapidly in Nigeria today, reaching and colonizing more advocates. While some condemn in public but within themselves they wish the opportunity to do crime presents itself, they would do it, provided they were not caught in and after the process. The last few days, Nigerians in South-Africa have witnessed hell-on-earth in the hands of their so called African brothers. Nigeria in its usual Big Brother style have watched helplessly as life is being snuffed out of its citizens with their investments and properties running into millions of dollars were destroyed and the onslaught continues.
I am not surprised at the helplessness of the Nigerian government, hundreds of Nigerian citizens are killed here in Nigeria where the government has sovereignty over, yet nothing is done. So do not let it come to you as a surprise at the helplessness, indecision of the Federal government. The Nigerian Police
First, there was a need to curb the activities of Yahoo-Yahoo fraudsters and make them pay for their actions. It seems SARS guys had carried out extensive research and investigation to see whats in it for them as they have created a money spilling business around the activities of Yahoo-Yahoo boys.
Theirs is now to arrest people at random, even when it is clear that those arrested, beaten and humiliated are not involved in the alleged crime. The victims are forced to either use their ATM to withdraw cash for the SARS operatives or they are locked up which if not sorted out quickly can lead to direct transfer to the Nigerian Prison which is another world on its own.
The Nigerian prison is the end of the road and a nightmare for dreamers. Which
To bring this article to a close, there is
The music industry which sometimes produces vile characters such as Naira Marley and co must also be placed on watch-list by putting in modalities that comes with heavy sanctions once the redline is crossed.
The government must first stop the killings of Nigerians by Nigerians. It is only then that they can stop the killings of Nigerians by Africans.
Corrupt Individuals
Join Conversation
Why Gov. Ugwuanyi Should Declare State of Emergency In Awgu Council -By Brown Justice opinionnigeria.com/w… pic.twitter.com/Rg5z…
Trending Articles
Xenophobia; Say No To Xenophobic Retaliation -By Muhammed Bello Buhari
And contrary to popular opinion, nonviolence is never a way for the weak and cowardly but for the strong and...
Nigerian Youth, The Government And A Tough Time To Be A Nigerian -By Adetayo Omotoyosi Adeolu
I have been observing the Nigerian online space for sometimes just like I have always done. The Nigerian Youth(except few)...
Restructuring of nigeria is blasphemy -By Sunday Agboola
Restruturing Nigeria will only create more poor people and environment, also it will divide us, Nigeria has filled just because...
Washington rush to strike deal with Taliban and her ignorance of Afghan demands -By Sahar Halaimzai & Horia Mosadiqi
In 2001, The United States government invaded Afghanistan with the explicit aim to remove the Islamic fundamentalist group, the Taliban,...
When it comes to Netanyahu, Bombs speak louder than words -By Marwan Bishara
The main reason why Israel and Hezbollah avoided war since 2006 is their - especially Israel's - determination to prepare...