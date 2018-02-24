Nigerian Youths, Snakes, Monkeys and inanities -By Abdullahi Haruna

Nigerian Youths with their jejune jigbiti, always scratching where it doesn’t itch. Puffing needlessly with every braggado. We like to shout to high heavens but fades out when the responsibility beckons. Days after Durotoye Fela and Tope Fasau expressed their youthful zeal to gun for the office of the president come 2019, no single Nigerian has come out in open display of support and endorsement for these young products.

We mouth realities and fade out in action, we talk only in sophistry. We are the generation of indolence, we are more grounded in inanities than actionable ventures. We dissipate so much energy (talking) than taking actions — no wonder we are where we are; tied to the apron of the elites perpetually.

Julius Malema is doing it in South Africa, he is shaping governance with his youth zest. His voice resonate in common sense and serve as compass for ideal governance. With measured consistency, he pushed Zuma out of office. He helped to end a corrupt regime of impunity and corruption. That is a youthful dexterity in motion. Juxtapose the scenario here and you have youths who are more defined by tribal prejudice, ethnic supremacy and religious servitude.

In Nigeria’s Houses of Assembly, 80% of members are young people. What do they do? They join the governors in the convoy of elitism. They give tacit approval to the rascality of the governors. They rubber stamp every decision of the governors, like accomplices, they float in the water of opportunism. Why can’t these youthful brains be like Julius Malema?

Great nations are not made from the mere wishes and dreams of her people but from the compromise and sacrifice of a generation in history. Great men of history sacrificed themselves not for what they will gain in their days but for the interest of what their countries would achieve in the future. Nigerian Youths must discard the toga of indolence and wear the armour of change . They must be ready to sacrifice their intellects for the growth of the nation. A massive support for the Felas and Fasuas would go a long way in setting a template for new political directions in Nigeria.

Let’s leave the banters of snakes and monkeys to the Afro senator while we chart a course for purposeful direction. The activist turned comedian is playing the hegemony clout, he occupies you inanities while he and his elites fraternity perpetuate themselves in government. This is the time to extricate ourselves from the shackles of this clout. This is the time to stand for all or fail to stand and all will fall.

